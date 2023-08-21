For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have poured in for the two men who died competing in an ironman contest in Ireland on Sunday.

The men have been named locally as Ivan Chittenden, in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall who was in his 40s and living in the UK but originally from Co Meath.

They died in the swimming segment of the triathlon in Youghal, Co Cork. In a statement on social media the organisers of the event, Ironman Ireland, said they were saddened by the deaths.

The statement added: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023.

“During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

“We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

“We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance.”

Phil Harris, a competitor from Co Down, said his thoughts and prayers were with the families of the men.

“The weather conditions changed quite quickly whenever we were getting into the water. It wasn’t so bad once you got through the waves,” he added.

Cork County Council extended sympathies to the families.

“Cork County Council is deeply saddened over the tragic loss of two race participants during the Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023 event in Youghal today,” they said.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and friends of the athletes at this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are with those who have been affected, and we are currently offering every assistance required to the Ironman Group and all those impacted.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the response agencies involved, including our dedicated fire and emergency personnel, for their unwavering efforts during this difficult time.”

The men had been competing in the half Ironman, a 70.3 mile half triathlon, which had been moved from Saturday to Sunday as a result of Storm Betty.

The event continued with a 90km cycle and a long-distance run.