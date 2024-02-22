For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as China and Iran are among the countries to address the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the fourth day of public hearings to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

In a first-of-its-kind case, at least 52 countries are presenting arguments on controversial Israeli policies in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and occupied East Jerusalem.

It’s the largest number of parties to participate in any single ICJ case since the court was established in 1945.

The case was triggered by a request from the UN General Assembly on 30 December 2022, when a majority of members voted to seek the court’s opinion on the legal consequences of the continuing Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Israel has declined to present, choosing to submit a written argument instead and a court ruling is likely to come in the months after the hearing.