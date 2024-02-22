Jump to content

Live: Iran and China address UN Court on consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories

Oliver Browning
Thursday 22 February 2024 09:34
Watch live as China and Iran are among the countries to address the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the fourth day of public hearings to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

In a first-of-its-kind case, at least 52 countries are presenting arguments on controversial Israeli policies in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and occupied East Jerusalem.

It’s the largest number of parties to participate in any single ICJ case since the court was established in 1945.

The case was triggered by a request from the UN General Assembly on 30 December 2022, when a majority of members voted to seek the court’s opinion on the legal consequences of the continuing Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Israel has declined to present, choosing to submit a written argument instead and a court ruling is likely to come in the months after the hearing.

