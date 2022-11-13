Deadly explosion hits busy pedestrian street in Istanbul
Governor confirms ‘deaths and casualties’
A deadly explosion has rocked a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul.
Officials said a blast hit Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon, causing both deaths and casualties.
It was not immediately clear how many had been killed in the blast. Media reports suggested 11 had been injured.
Helicopters and emergency vehicles descended on the scene.
Streams of tourists were also seen running away from the area in central Istanbul after the blast.
One witness likened the sound to that of a building collapsing, then watched as panicked pedestrians streamed down his side street.
Istiklal Street is among the city’s most celebrated attractions, a long pedestrian only throughway filled with shops, big chain stores, cultural sites and diplomatic outposts, including the French and Russia consulates.
A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.
Broadcaster CNN Turk said 11 people were injured in the blast.
The nearby Kasimpasa police station said all crews were at the scene but gave no further details.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies