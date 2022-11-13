Istanbul explosion - live: At least one killed and ‘11 injured’ in city centre blast
Istiklal Avenue rocked by blast
An explosion has rocked a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul, killing and wounding an unknown number of people.
The city’s governor confirmed a blast hit the busy Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Ali Yerlikaya said there were casualties and people injured, but did not say how many.
The cause of the explosion was not clear.A video posted online showed flames erupting and a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away.
Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene.
View from scene of explosion
Our international correspondent Borzou Daragahi is at the scene in Istanbul.
He saw emergency services running down the street:
Istanbul governor confirms deaths and injuries from blast
Istanbul’s governor says the blast took place at 4.20pm local time (1.20pm GMT) on Istiklal Street.
He said there were deaths and injuries, but did not say how many:
Deadly explosion hits busy pedestrian street in Istanbul
Governor confirms ‘deaths and casualties’
An explosion has hit central Istanbul. We’ll be posting updates as they come in here.
