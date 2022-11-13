Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in Istanbul

An explosion has rocked a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul, leaving at least four dead and 38 injured, according to Istanbul’s governor Ali Yerlikaya.

The city’s governor confirmed a blast hit the busy Istiklal Avenue on Sunday afternoon (13 November).

The cause of the explosion was not clear.

Social media users said shops were shuttered and the street has been closed down.

Footage circulating on social media shows people running away from the scene.

