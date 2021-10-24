Man under house arrest asks to be moved to prison ‘to avoid wife’

A man under house arrest reportedly asked police to take him to prison so he could avoid his wife.

The 30-year-old took himself to a police station in Italy at the weekend to make the appeal, local media said.

He told officers he could no longer stand house arrest with his wife, according to Italian media.

The Albanian man said this was why he decided to leave the house and ask police if he could spend the rest of his setence behind bars instead, Il Messagero reported.

According to Italian media, the man got what he was looking for and has since been transferred to prison from his home in Guidonia, a town outside of Rome.

The prisoner was detained straight away at the police station as he had broken the terms of house arrest by going there, national newspaper Il Corriere della Sera reported.

He had spent several months under house arrest for drug crimes before going to the station near Rome on Saturday night, Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri told AFP.

“He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn’t going well anymore,” the police official told the agency.

He had a few years left of his sentence to serve, Captain Ferrante told AFP.