A “major search and rescue” operation has been launched after a fishing boat collided with a freight ship off the coast of Jersey.

The smaller vessel is believed to have sunk after the crash in St Ouen’s Bay at approximately 5:30am this morning.

“Debris from the fishing boat is in the sea and the vessel is believed to have sunk,” said Jersey Coastguard.

A large number of local fishing vessels and the RNLI are now involved in the search, along with two French rescue helicopters and a naval fixed-wing aircraft, according to the coastguard.

It was reported by ITV News that a skipper and two members crew were on board the fishing boat at the time of the crash.

Condor Ferries, whose freight vessel named Commodore Goodwill was involved in the crash, said in a statement that the ship was “involved in a collision” while sailing from Guernsey to Jersey.

“The ship departed Guernsey for Jersey at 04:41 this morning and the incident occurred at around 5:30am,” said chief executive John Napton.

“She is carrying five passengers, 24 crew and the master remains in full command of the vessel.”

