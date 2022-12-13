Death toll from Jersey flat explosion rises to seven

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death toll from an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey has risen to seven, the island’s police chief has said.

The blast occurred early on Saturday morning and destroyed the three-storey Haut du Mont building in the Jersey capital of St Helier.

Seven people have now been confirmed dead, up from five, with two people still missing. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Seven of those involved have been named as Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64 years, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73 years, and 63-year-old Billy Marsden.

In a statement, Jersey Police chief Robin Smith said: “The families have been made aware of this announcement and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

“The fatalities have not yet been formally identified. The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) process must be carefully considered and managed in a dignified and compassionate way.

“Therefore, we are not yet able to confirm if the fatalities that have been found at the site correspond to the seven identities released by the missing Islanders families yesterday afternoon.

The scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

“The identities of the other islanders will be released by their families, with the support of police, at a later date.

“My thoughts and those of all the emergency response continues to be with the victims and families affected by this tragic incident.

“May I ask that the privacy of the families continues to be respected.”

At a press conference today States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Chief Paul Brown said the investigation into the explosion will be “long and complex” and that the fire service will hire independent experts to help identify the cause of the blast.

Mr Smith said on Sunday that the “likely” cause was a gas leak. But Jo Cox, chief officer at Island Energy, said the flats affected were not connected to the gas network.

Left top clockwise: Raymond Brown, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, Billy Marsden, Peter Bowler and Derek and Sylvia Ellis (Jersey Police/PA)

Andium Homes, which operates the 36 residences at Haut du Mont, confirmed that no gas is used at the site and it had not received any reports of gas leaks or smell prior to the incident.

Jersey‘s energy supplier announced yesterday it is carrying out safety testing of the entire island’s gas supply.

According to the Jersey Evening Post, a statement on Monday afternoon from Ms Cox said: “Island Energy continues to work alongside the emergency services as they continue their recovery operation.

“The company will conduct its own investigation into what happened, as well as helping the various official inquiries.

“Our engineers are safety-testing the island’s gas network, and this will be completed in the next few days. No issues have been detected in the survey so far.”

It comes after the cordon around the Haut du Mont was reduced yesterday, allowing some evacuated residents to return home.

Additional reporting by PA