AP News Digest 3:20 am

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA — President Joe Biden is expected to warn Vladimir Putin during the leaders’ scheduled video call that Russia will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine, urging a diplomatic solution as tens of thousands of Russian troops have massed near the Ukraine border. By Aamer Madhani and Daria Litnova. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 10 a.m. call. With UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-ISSUES — Plenty of thorny issues for Biden and Putin; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-EXPLAINER — What’s behind Russia-Ukraine tensions?

AFGHANISTAN-STREAMING OUT — Afghans are streaming across the border into Iran in accelerating numbers, driven by desperation. Since the Taliban takeover in mid-August, Afghanistan’s economic collapse has accelerated, robbing millions of work and leaving them too poor to feed their families. In the past three months, more than 300,000 people have crossed illegally into Iran and more are coming. The European Union is now bracing for a potential swell in Afghans trying to reach its shores, and Iran is struggling to shut its doors. By Lee Keath and Mstyslav Chernov. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL — It’s former Officer Kim Potter who’s on trial for the killing of Daunte Wright, but the trial in the same Minneapolis courtroom earlier this year of ex-cop Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is casting a shadow over the proceedings. By Steve Karnowski and Amy Forliti. SENT: 630 words, photos.

GERMANY-MERKEL — Angela Merkel is credited with raising Germany’s profile and influence, helping hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises and being a role model for women in a near-record tenure that ends with her leaving office amid praise from abroad and enduring popularity at home. By Geir Moulson. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

BEIJING-CHINA-US — China is accusing the U.S. of violating the Olympic spirit by announcing an American diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian vowed China would respond with “firm countermeasures,” but gave no details. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the U.S. has a ”fundamental commitment to promoting human rights” and that the U.S. “will not be contributing to the fanfare of the games.” SENT: 380 words, photo. With HOW-BEIJING-LANDED-OLYMPICS-EXPLAINER — Why does Beijing have the Olympics again?

PEARL HARBOR ANNIVERSARY — Veterans of one of the most deadly attacks in American history return to Pearl Harbor to pay homage to the men and women lost 80 years ago. Survivors of the surprise attack by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941, were invited to attend the remembrance ceremony in person after the pandemic forced an mostly virtual ceremony last year. By Audrey McAvoy. SENT: 380 words, photos.

FALLON-HOLIDAY — Jimmy Fallon teams with Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for holidays. SENT: 540 words, photos.

MOST-MISPRONOUNCED-WORDS — “Cheugy," “omicron" among 2021′s most mispronounced words. SENT: 580 words, photo.

TRUMP-SOCIAL-MEDIA — Trump media venture eyed by regulators; names Devin Nunes CEO. SENT: 940 words, photo.

NIGERIA-RURAL VACCINATIONS — As Nigeria tries to meet an ambitious goal of fully vaccinating 55 million of its 206 million people in the next two months, health care workers in some parts of the country risk their lives to reach the rural population. UPCOMING: 1,090 words, photos by 5 a.m.

HONG-KONG-QUARANTINE-RESTRICTIONS — The bustling, cosmopolitan business hub of Hong Kong may be losing its shine among foreign companies and expatriates with its stringent anti-pandemic rules requiring up to 21 days of quarantine for new arrivals. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA GOVERNOR — With a favorite candidate for governor suddenly in the race, Donald Trump now has a full slate of loyalists running for statewide office in Georgia, bucking the wishes of GOP leaders in Washington and ensuring months of intense and expensive Republican infighting in one of the nation’s chief political battlegrounds. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video.

CAPITOL BREACH-PENCE AIDE — The former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence is cooperating with the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection. SENT: 500 words, photo.

NONCITIZEN VOTERS-NYC — New York City, long a beacon for immigrants, is on the cusp of becoming the largest place in the U.S. to give noncitizens the right to vote. SENT: 890 words, photos.

JUSSIE SMOLLETT-TRIAL — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett returns to the witness stand for more cross-examination after denying that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself. SENT: 890 words, photos. UPCOMING: Trial set to resume at 10 a.m. With JUSSIE-SMOLLETT-TRIAL-REPUTATION — In and outside court, Smollett fights for reputation, career.

HAWAII-SEVERE WEATHER — From the empty shores of Oahu’s Waikiki Beach to the snowy summit of the Big Island’s highest peak, an unusually strong winter storm is clobbering the Hawaiian Islands and raising the threat of dangerous flash floods, landslides and crashing tree limbs. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FEDERAL-PRISONS-INMATE-KILLED — A federal prisoner at a high-security penitentiary in Colorado died in an altercation with another inmate, marking the third time an inmate has been killed in a U.S. federal prison in the last month. SENT: 360 words.

INDONESIA-VOLCANO — Indonesia’s president visited areas devastated by a powerful volcanic eruption that killed at least 22 people and left thousands homeless and vowed that communities would be quickly rebuilt. SENT: 410 words, photos.

CHINA-TRADE — China’s exports rose by double digits in November but growth declined, while imports accelerated in a sign of stronger domestic demand. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 270 words, photos.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asia stock markets followed Wall Street higher as anxiety about the coronavirus’s latest variant eased. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 360 words, photos.

TRADE GAP — The Commerce Department reports on the U.S. trade gap for October. By Economics Writer Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 release, then expanded, photo.

PATRIOTS-BILLS — Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run in blustery conditions in which Mac Jones attempted just three passes, and the New England Patriots shored up their familiar place atop the AFC with a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. By Sports Writer John Wawrow. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BOSTON COLLEGE-ART DONATION — Works by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer are among 30 pieces of art worth more than $20 million that alumnus and legendary investment manager Peter Lynch is donating to Boston College’s art museum. SENT: 330 words, photo.

