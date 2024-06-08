Jump to content

Watch as Biden and Macron speak from Paris after talks on trade, Israel and Ukraine

Oliver Browning
Saturday 08 June 2024 15:42
Watch as Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden speak in Paris on Saturday 8 June.

Fresh from commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the French president welcomed his US counterpart to the capital for a state visit marked by pomp as well as talks on trade, Israel and Ukraine.

The visit began with a ceremony at the iconic Arc de Triomphe, where the leaders paid their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while a massive French flag hung from the arch fluttered in the breeze above their heads.

Accompanied by their wives, Mr Biden and Mr Macron greeted army veterans who joined senior officials from both countries.

Escorted by French guards on horseback, the leaders then drove down the capital’s renowned Avenue des Champs-Elysees, en route to the Elysee presidential palace where they were set to discuss policy issues and attend a dinner.

The two men share a warm relationship despite past tensions over a submarine deal with Australia.

Mr Biden hosted Mr Macron for a state visit at the White House in 2022.

