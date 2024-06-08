For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden speak in Paris on Saturday 8 June.

Fresh from commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the French president welcomed his US counterpart to the capital for a state visit marked by pomp as well as talks on trade, Israel and Ukraine.

The visit began with a ceremony at the iconic Arc de Triomphe, where the leaders paid their respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while a massive French flag hung from the arch fluttered in the breeze above their heads.

Accompanied by their wives, Mr Biden and Mr Macron greeted army veterans who joined senior officials from both countries.

Escorted by French guards on horseback, the leaders then drove down the capital’s renowned Avenue des Champs-Elysees, en route to the Elysee presidential palace where they were set to discuss policy issues and attend a dinner.

The two men share a warm relationship despite past tensions over a submarine deal with Australia.

Mr Biden hosted Mr Macron for a state visit at the White House in 2022.