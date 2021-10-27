AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

THE FACEBOOOK PAPERS

——————————————————

THE FACEBOOK PAPERS-TRUMP VIOLENCE — Reports of hateful and violent speech on Facebook flooded in after President Donald Trump hit send on a message promising to shoot looters in Minneapolis following George Floyd’s death last year. If Facebook had treated Trump like any other user, his threats of violence would have been automatically deleted. But politicians got a pass. By Amanda Seitz. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Half its original size, President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy plan is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant colleagues and finishing what’s now about a $1.75 trillion package. How to pay for it all remains deeply in flux. By Lisa Mascaro, Aamer Madhani and Alan Fram. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With CONGRESS-BUDGET-PROGRESSIVES — Progressives start lining up behind emerging social, environmental bill. SENT: 950 words, photos.

PROP FIREARM-MOVIE SET — Authorities are scheduled to discuss initial findings about a fatal movie-set shooting with a prop gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin that left a cinematographer dead and the film director wounded. The news conference in New Mexico on Wednesday morning may shed new light on a deadly sequence of events that has baffled film-set safety experts. By Morgan Lee, Susan Montoya Bryan and Cedar Attanasio. SENT: 410 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from morning news conference.

HAITI-GANGS AND BUSINESS — Like the poor who are fleeing Haiti, Youri Mevs and others among the country’s wealthy elite have few illusions about life there. She constantly struggles to keep her business going in the fact of threats and extortion by the gangs that rule a country where government has ceased to function. She may have to leave, eventually, but in the meantime, she vows to help fight the political battle to rebuild her country. By Alberto Arce. SENT: 2,200 words, photos. Abridged version also available.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — The pandemic has made clear what many experts have long warned: The absence of reliable and affordable child care limits the jobs people can accept, makes it harder to climb the corporate ladder and ultimately restricts the ability of the broader economy to grow. By Sally Ho and Josh Boak. UPCOMING: 1,100 words by 10:30 a.m., photos.

SUDAN — Sudanese security forces have detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, as internal and international pressure mounts on the military to walk back a coup. The detentions came as protests denouncing Monday’s takeover continued in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere, and many businesses shut in response to calls for strikes. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 600 words, photos. WITH: SUDAN-NEW STRONGMAN — A profile of Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who led this week’s coup in Sudan. SENT: 880 words, photos.

ASEAN — President Joe Biden and China’s Premier Li Keqiang will join an annual summit of 18 Asia-Pacific nations by video in a region where the world powers have dueled over trade, Taiwan, democracy, human rights and Beijing’s increasingly assertive actions in disputed territories. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also speak at the East Asia Summit, organized by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The meetings are overshadowed by a diplomatic standoff after military-ruled Myanmar skipped the summit in protest of ASEAN’s move to bar its leader, whose forces seized power in February, from attending. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen hinted he may also consider not inviting Myanmar’s general to a video summit of more than 50 Asian and European countries next month. By Eileen Ng and Niniek Karmini. SENT: 880 words, photos.

————————-

TRENDING

—————————

TRUMP-SOCIAL MEDIA — Former President Donald Trump could pocket billions of dollars in paper wealth if his social media company performs well. SENT: 590 words, photo.

WORLD SERIES-BRAVES-MORTON — Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton throws 16 pitches on a broken leg in Game 1 of the World Series. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CLIMATE TRAIN VS PLANE — A study commissioned by the environmental group Greenpeace shows that over one-third of the busiest short-haul flights in Europe have viable train alternatives which are far less polluting. SENT: 220 words, photos.

PAKISTAN POLICE ATTACKED — Unidentified gunmen attacked a police patrol overnight in northwest Pakistan, killing four before fleeing the scene, a police official said. SENT: 150 words.

JAPAN OBIT-SUNAO TSUBOI — Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who made opposing nuclear weapons the message of his life, including in a meeting with President Barack Obama in 2016, has died. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-US — The U.S. women's soccer team sends Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea. SENT: 450 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-SAUDI ARABIA — Pakistan says that Saudi Arabia will deposit $3 billion into its central bank to help bolster the cash-strapped fellow Islamic nation’s shrinking foreign reserves. SENT: 120 words.

OBIT-MORT SAHL — Mort Sahl, a comedian who satirized politics, dies at 94. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GERMANY — The German parliament will not extend the “epidemic situation of national scope” when it expires next month, but will keep in place certain measures to check the spread of the coronavirus. SENT: 430 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRAZIL-BOLSONARO INVESTIGATION-EXPLAINER — A Brazilian Senate committee is recommending that President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted for allegedly mishandling the nation’s response the pandemic. What lies ahead for Bolsonaro. SENT: 820 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UGANDA SCHOOL OUTCASTS — One border town in Uganda Busia shows a disturbing picture of how the pandemic is transforming the lives of schoolchildren in an African country that left matters in the hands of helpless and, often, careless parents. Schools in Uganda have been shut down for more than 77 weeks, the longest anywhere in the world, and the East African country now is the only one in Africa where schools remain closed. UPCOMING.

AUSTRALIA OPEN-VACCINATIONS — The back-and-forth debate over unvaccinated tennis players being allowed to contest the Australian Open in January has heightened with the prime minister and a state political leader trading shots on points of difference. SENT:750 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CAMBODIA — Cambodia plans to reopen in stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of November. SENT: 200 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIETNAM — Vietnam has started to vaccinate children as part of an effort to reopen schools after more than half a year of closures due to COVID-19. About 1,500 teenagers between 16 and 17 years old in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam are among the first to receive jabs before the inoculation program is rolled out nationwide in November.

————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————

VIRGINIA ELECTIONS-HOUSE OF DELEGATES — Democratic control of Virginia state government over the past two years has allowed lawmakers to dramatically reshape public policy with legislation reforming the criminal justice system, loosening abortion restrictions and expanding voting access. Now voters are weighing in at the ballot box on whether that turn for the commonwealth is what they wanted. SENT: 880 words, photo.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR — President Joe Biden frames the Virginia governor’s race as a repudiation of his predecessor, tying the Republican candidate to former President Donald Trump as he campaigns for Democrat Terry McAuliffe. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021-NYC MAYOR — The candidates running to become New York City’s mayor lob accusations at each other, then end their second debate on a surprisingly tender note. SENT: 540 words, photos.

———————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————

ITALY-G20-DIPLOMACY — This weekend’s Group of 20 summit in Rome is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world’s biggest economies since COVID-19 struck. But it is anything but business as usual. The leaders of Russia and China aren’t attending in person. There could be tensions as the U.S., Australia and France will be at the same table for the first time since Washington pulled the rug out from under Paris’ $60 billion submarine deal to Australia. And an even bigger summit begins as soon as this one ends, in Glasgow, Scotland, to tackle the climate crisis. UPCOMING by 8 a.m., text and photos.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-TAIWAN — The United States and China step up their war of words over Taiwan in a long-simmering dispute that has significant implications for the power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. While the disagreement over Taiwan has long vexed U.S-China relations, recent developments suggest the two are coming closer to confrontation. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 900 words, photos.

IRAN — Iran’s president is saying that a cyberattack that shut down gas stations across the nation aimed to get “people angry by creating disorder and disruption.” Ebrahim Raisi’s comments, the first since Tuesday’s attack, did not blame anyone specifically for the incident. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BIDEN-CHINA — No meeting between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jingping is on deck, but the promises and challenges of the twin upcoming G20 and global climate summits reflect the administration’s nine-month effort to reorient the nation’s focus toward addressing the strategic challenges posed by the rising global power. On security, trade, climate and COVID-19, the White House approach can be characterized as “about China, without China.” UPCOMING by 11 a.m., text and photos.

CLIMATE-GULF OIL OBSESSION — The global energy transition is perhaps nowhere more perplexing than in the Arabian Peninsula. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies are caught between two daunting climate change scenarios that each threaten their livelihood. In one, the world stops burning oil and gas to cut down on heat-trapping emissions, shaking the very foundation of their economies. In the other, global temperatures keep rising, at the risk of rendering unlivable much of the Gulf’s already extremely hot terrain. The political stability of the Gulf states is rooted in profits from fossil fuels, despite serious efforts to diversify their economies and attract new forms of investments. SENT: 1100 words, photos.

MYANMAR-SUU KYI — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has testified in court for the first time in one of several cases against her, but details of what she said are not available because of a gag order on her lawyers. All of the defense lawyers in Suu Kyi’s cases have been barred since last week from revealing details of the court proceedings. SENT: 600 words, photos.

CLIMATE-AUSTRALIA — Australia’s opposition Labor Party says a looming election will be fought on greenhouse gas reduction targets as Prime Minister Scott Morrison comes under criticism over the modest goals he will take to a U.N. climate summit. SENT: 720 words, photos.

MIGRATION-LIBYA SANCTIONS — The United Nations Security Council and the United States have imposed sanctions on a Libyan official over the alleged abuse and torture of migrants in a detention center. SENT: 380 words.

PORTUGAL POLITICS — Portugal’s parliament is poised to reject the minority Socialist government’s proposed state budget for 2022. That will likely trigger a snap election and put a brake on the country’s post-pandemic recovery plans. SENT: 490 words.

CLIMATE-EXTINCTION WARNING — The United Nations is summoning an unusual “witness” to testify to the dangers of burning fossil fuels that stoke global warming. In a video released on social media ahead of this year’s U.N. climate change summit, a computer-generated dinosaur bursts into the U.N.’s famous General Assembly hall in New York to tell world diplomats that “going extinct is a bad thing.” SENT: 300 words.

BRITAIN-ASSANGE — The U.S. government is scheduled to ask Britain’s High Court to overturn a judge’s decision that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be sent to the United States to face espionage charges. A lower court judge who refused extradition in January ruled Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. SENT: 690 words, photos.

MEXICO MIGRANT MARCH — After three days of walking along a scorching highway in southern Mexico, a couple thousand migrants decided to rest, receive medical attention for badly blistered feet, wash clothing in the river and doze in any shade they could find. SENT: 560 words, photos.

—————————

NATIONAL

————————

FAIR FIGHT-MEDICAL DEBT — The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it is donating $1.34 million from its political action committee to wipe out debt owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CIVICS EDUCATION LAWSUIT — Students in Rhode Island are asking a federal appeals court to affirm that public school students have a constitutional right to a civics education. They’re asking the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to reverse a lower court’s dismissal and declare there is such a right. SENT: 930 words, photo.

CHILD-SKELETAL REMAINS FOUND — A woman and her boyfriend are arrested in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings. SENT: 450 words, photos.

US-CALIFORNIA-POLICE SHOOTING TRIAL: A California police officer has been convicted of assault with a firearm in the 2018 fatal shooting of an unarmed mentally ill man in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. A jury in Contra Costa County agreed Tuesday that Officer Andrew Hall was guilty of the charge in the death of Laudemer Arboleda. SENT: 880 words, photos.

FLORIA-SURGEON GENERAL-NO MASK — Florida’s surgeon general has said that conversations while wearing masks aren’t productive after a state senator didn’t let him in her office without a mask, citing a serious health condition. SENT: 450 words, photos.

———————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

———————————-

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — Britain’s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to paint a relatively rosy picture of the state of the country’s economy despite the devastating shock by the coronavirus pandemic when he presents his annual budget to Parliament. With government borrowing less than anticipated a few months ago, following a fairly solid recovery from Britain’s deepest recession in around 300 years, Sunak has a bit of wiggle room on the taxes and spending front. SENT: 450 words, photos.

US CHINA TELECOM — U.S. regulators are expelling a unit of China Telecom Ltd., one of the country’s three major state-owned carriers, from the American market as a national security threat amid rising tension with Beijing. SENT: 300 words.

JAPAN-NISSAN-GREG KELLY — The defense for former Nissan executive Greg Kelly has argued there is no evidence or motives linking him to alleged under-reporting of his ex-boss Carlos Ghosn’s compensation. SENT: 810 words, photos.

———————————-

SPORTS

———————————-

WORLD SERIES-BRAVES-ASTROS — Making his first start since testing positive for COVID-19, Jorge Soler becomes the first player to begin a World Series with a home run and the Atlanta Braves hushed the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 1. By Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 850 words, photos.

WORLD SERIES-AFTER THE SCANDALS — Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos and Houston GM James Click both took over teams in turmoil and led them to the World Series. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 900 words by 3:30 a.m., photos.

————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

CHRISTIAN AUTHOR-POSTHUMOUS BOOK — Christian author Rachel Held Evans left behind a legion of loyal readers when she died in May 2019, at age 37. Next week, her last book for adults is being published, titled “Wholehearted Faith.” National Writer David Crary. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 11 a.m., photos.

------------------------------

