AP News Digest 3:35 am

TOP STORIES

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA — President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are still far apart after two hours of talks on the escalating crisis caused by Russia’s massing of tens of thousands of troops near its border with Ukraine. By Aamer Madhani and Vladimir Isachenkov. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

AFGHAN EVACUATION-US RESETTLEMENT — More than three months after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, about 35,000 Afghans are still housed at six U.S. military installations. At the largest of the bases, in central New Jersey, many Afghans are relieved to be safe but also deeply fearful for family and friends back home. By Ben Fox. SENT: 1,080 words, photos. With AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN PORTRAITS-PHOTO GALLERY — Afghan Taliban fighters now man urban checkpoints.

GERMANY-NEW GOVERNMENT — Olaf Scholz is set to take office as Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, succeeding Angela Merkel after her 16-year tenure. Scholz's government takes office with high hopes of modernizing the European Union's most populous nation and combating climate change, but faces the immediate challenge of getting a grip on Germany’s toughest phase yet of the coronavirus pandemic. By Geir Moulson. SENT: 810 words, photos. With GERMANY-SCHOLZ'S TEAM — Scholz’s team: key players in Germany’s new government.

AMAZON-WEB SERVICE OUTAGE — A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become. By Technology Writers Frank Bajak and Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 770 words, photos.

DAUNTE WRIGHT-OFFICER TRIAL — Jurors will be presented with starkly different views of the Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright during opening statements at her manslaughter trial. By Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski. SENT: 620 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 10 a.m. court session.

GAZA-AMPUTEE SOCCER — The Gaza Strip has the first Palestinian national soccer team made up entirely of amputees. The players, survivors of several latest rounds of fighting between Israel and the territory’s militant Hamas rulers, say it helps them cope with the trauma of their injuries and the hardships of living in Gaza, which has endured four wars with Israel and an ongoing blockade since Hamas seized power in 2007. By Fares Akram. SENT: 650 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

JOSH DUGGAR-CHILD PORNOGRAPHY — Both sides rest in Josh Duggar child pornography trial. SENT: 380 words, photo.

POLICE-REFORM-OAKLAND — Oakland backtracks, votes to add police as crimes surge. SENT: 530 words, photos.

THERANOS-FOUNDER-FRAUD TRIAL — Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces cross-examination. SENT: 520 words, photo.

WRONGFUL-CONVICTION-MAN-RELEASED — Wrongfully convicted Massachusetts man freed after 27 years. SENT: 350 words.

PHILANTHROPY-ZUCKERBERG-SCIENCE — Zuckerberg, Chan to invest up to $3.4 billion for science advances. SENT: 320 words, photo.

PHARMA-BRO-LAWSUIT — “Pharma Bro" firm reaches $40 million settlement in gouging case. SENT: 420 words, photo.

WASHINGTON

SUPREME COURT-RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS — The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a challenge from parents in Maine who want to use a state tuition program to send their children to religious schools. SENT: 400 words, photo. UPCOMING: 700 words after 10 a.m. arguments.

CONGRESS-DEBT — Congressional leaders reach a deal to lift the nation’s debt limit. SENT: 820 words, photos.

NATIONAL

JUSSIE SMOLLETT-TRIAL — Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett who is charged with faking an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago in Chicago. SENT: 790 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: Trial to resume at 10:15 a.m.

SCOTT PETERSON-JUROR MISCONDUCT — Nearly 17 years after being sentenced to die, Scott Peterson will be resentenced to life in prison in the 2002 slayings of his pregnant wife and unborn son that gripped the world then and since. SENT: 760 words, photos.

JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-MAXWELL-TRIAL — One of Ghislaine Maxwell’s accusers testified that she was just 14 years old when the British socialite had her undress, fondled her and told her she had a “great body” that financier Jeffrey Epstein would enjoy. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BOB-DOLE-SERVICE — Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SCHOOL SHOOTING-MICHIGAN — Michigan’s attorney general says her office will review events that occurred before the mass shooting that left four students dead at Oxford High School, despite the district’s rejection of her offer to be its third-party investigator. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

FRANCE-SAUDI-JOURNALIST’S-KILLING — A suspect in the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was arrested in France, according to a French judicial official. SENT: 960 words, photo.

MALAYSIA-CORRUPTION — Malaysia’s Appeal Court upheld the conviction and 12-year jail sentence of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state investment fund that brought down his government in 2018. SENT: 750 words, photos.

RUSSIA-SOVIET COLLAPSE-ANNIVERSARY — When the leaders of the Soviet Union’s three Slavic republics met at a secluded hunting lodge near the Polish border on Dec. 8, 1991, they delivered a death blow to the USSR. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-WINTER-OLYMPICS — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says that Australia will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. SENT: 290 words, photo.

CHILE-SAME SEX MARRIAGE — Both houses of Chile’s congress voted to approve a marriage equality bill that also includes authorization for adoptions by same-sex couples. SENT: 320 words, photo.

NEPAL-HONEY HUNTERS-PHOTO GALLERY — Nepal’s cliff honey hunters risk their lives. SENT: 300 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

DYING MANATEES — Normally giving food to wild animals is considered off limits, but the dire situation in Florida with more than 1,000 manatees dying from starvation due to manmade pollution is leading officials to consider an unprecedented feeding plan. SENT: 560 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION — A Japanese billionaire and his producer rocketed to space as the first self-paying space tourists in more than a decade. SENT: 290 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Stocks advanced in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won’t pose a big threat to the economy. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 560 words, photos. With JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q on weaker spending, trade.

FLOOD INSURANCE-RATE HIKES — A revamped federal flood insurance program means higher rates for many homeowners, especially for the 1.7 million who voluntarily purchase coverage in low or moderate risk areas — 90% of whom will see rate increases. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo by 10 a.m.

OVERDRAFT FEES — After decades of raking in billions of dollars from mostly poor Americans in overdraft fees, the banking industry appears to be slowly moving away from the contentious practice. By Business Writer Ken Sweet. UPCOMING: 500 words, photo by 10 a.m.

JOB OPENINGS — The Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for October. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 10 a.m. release, then expanded, photo.

HOW TO REACH US

