AP News Digest 3:40 a.m.

MYANMAR-MASS-TORTURE — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that the Myanmar military has been torturing detainees across the country in a methodical and systemic way since its takeover of the government in February. The AP investigation was based on interviews with 28 people imprisoned and released in recent months, photographic evidence, sketches and letters, and testimony from three recently defected military officials. By Victoria Milko and Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 3,240 words, photos. With MYANMAR-MASS-TORTURE-VIGNETTES — A monk, a student, an artist: Tortured by Myanmar military (sent).

AP POLL-BIDEN AGENDA — As President Joe Biden and Democrats try to get a roughly $2 trillion package over the finish line, a new poll shows that fewer than half of Americans approve of how they have handled the spending bill. And many say they know little to nothing about it. By Kevin Freking and Hannah Fingerhut. UPCOMING at 3 a.m. EDT.

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden’s big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate. Biden plans to make one more personal appeal in the morning by speaking to the House Democratic Caucus. By Lisa Mascaro, Aamer Madhani and Alan Fram. SENT: 1,180 words, photos. Lawmakers scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. EDT.

BIDEN ABROAD — President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. As he prepares to push that message at a pair of global summits, his case could hinge on what’s happening in Washington, where he is rushing to finalize a major domestic legislative package. By Josh Boak and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — Ukraine is suffering through a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths, along with other parts of Eastern Europe. While vaccines are plentiful, there is widespread reluctance to get them in many countries, although there are some notable exceptions. Only about 16% of Ukraine’s 41 million people are fully vaccinated, the second lowest share in Europe after Armenia. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-INDONESIA — Indonesians are looking ahead warily toward the holiday travel season, anxious for crucial tourist spending but worried an influx of visitors could spread the coronavirus just as its pandemic situation seems to be subsiding. By David Rising and Edna Tarigan. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ELECTION 2021-MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was the face of the city through some of its darkest days — the police killing of George Floyd last year and the rioting, burning and looting that ensued. Now the Democrat faces a tough fight to keep his job in the city’s first election since Floyd’s death under the knee of a white police officer in May 2020. By Steve Karnowski. SENT: 990 words, photos.

PROP-FIREARM-NARRATVE — Accounts and images from court documents, interviews and social media postings have revealed much of what happened when actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on an Old West movie set in New Mexico. But a week after the Oct. 21 shooting, the key question remains unanswered: How did live ammunition wind up in a real gun being used as a movie prop, despite precautions that should have prevented it? By Morgan Lee, Susan Montoya Bryan and Gene Johnson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

OFF-DUTY-OFFICER-FATAL SHOOTING — Jury awards $17 million to the parents of a mentally ill man who was shot by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. SENT: 340 words, photo.

INDIA-NUCLEAR MISSILE TEST — India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China. SENT: 240 words, photo.

POOL DEATHS — Two toddlers found dead in the backyard pool of a Florida home shortly after being reported missing, authorities say. SENT: 130 words.

SEVERE WEATHER — Tornado destroys homes in weather-battered western Louisiana. SENT: 280 words.

FRANC-BRITAIN-FISHING — UK hits back over French threat to block fishing boats. SENT: 460 words, photos.

JOLIE-PITT-DIVORCE — California high court won’t hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal. SENT: 280 words, photo.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-BRAZIL-PROBE-GRIEF — A Brazilian Senate committee has recommended criminal indictments for President Jair Bolsonaro over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. A government body laying blame at the president’s feet in the form of a nearly 1,300-page report is already helping bring solace and validation to the mournful nation with the world’s second highest death toll from the virus and eighth highest per capita. SENT: 880 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEW-ZEALAND — New Zealand officials say they will gradually loosen their border quarantine requirements, which have been among the toughest in the world throughout the pandemic. SENT: 450 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia advised its nationals traveling overseas to “exercise a high degree of caution” as it prepares to open its borders for the first time in 19 months. SENT: 360 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-HALLOWEEN — Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic? It depends on the situation and your comfort level, but there are ways to minimize the risk of infection this Halloween. SENT: 350 words, illustration.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ILLINOIS-RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS — Illinois law has for more than four decades protected those who oppose providing or receiving medical treatment because of their religious beliefs. Now Democrats want an exception to allow repercussions for those who refuse vaccinations in the battle against COVID-19. By Political Writer John O'Connor. SENT: 290 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COVID PILL — A cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus. SENT: 440 words, photo.

CONGRESS-OIL INDUSTRY — Top executives at ExxonMobil and other oil giants are set to testify at a landmark House hearing as congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. SENT: 660 words, photos. Hearing set for 10:30 a.m. EDT.

CAPITOL BREACH-RALLY-EXPLAINER — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has a question: Did rally organizers, and Republican members of Congress who worked with them, know or suspect some protesters were primed for violence? SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

ELECTION-2021-BUFFALO-MAYOR — The race for mayor of Buffalo has four-term incumbent Byron Brown relying on a write-in campaign to fend off a challenge from newcomer India Walton. Walton, who identifies herself as a democratic socialist, knocked Brown from the ballot with a win in the Democratic primary. But Brown has stayed in the race, saying the city is making progress. Running against the party’s official nominee has been complicated. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

CLIMATE-AUSTRALIA — Australia on Thursday ruled out promising to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade in a stance that will add to criticism that the country is a laggard in addressing climate change. SENT: 580 words, photos.

FRANCE-BRITAIN-FISHING — The U.K. says a threat by France to block British boats from its ports in a dispute over fishing licenses appears to breach international law. The government is vowing to retaliate if Paris goes through with the move. France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the U.K. that licenses more French boats to fish in British territorial waters. SENT: 450 words, photos.

TAIWAN-DEFENSE — Taiwan’s defense minister says that Taiwan must be prepared to defend itself and could not entirely depend on other countries to help if China were to launch an attack against the island, even as Taiwan’s president said she had faith the U.S. would defend it. SENT: 260 words, photos.

INDIA MISSILE — India once again successfully tests a a nuclear capable missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers at a time when tension is high with neighbring China, sending its nuclear-armed neighbor a message that it too carries a big stick. SENT: 240 words, photos.

CLIMATE-TURKEY-DYING-LAKE — For centuries, Lake Tuz in central Turkey has hosted huge colonies of flamingos that migrate and breed there when the weather is warm. But this summer, a heart-wrenching scene replaced the usual splendid sunset images of the birds. Carcasses of flamingo hatchlings and adults scattered across a cracked, dried-up lake bed. Turkey’s second-largest lake has seen its waters entirely recede this year. Experts say the lake is a victim of climate change-induced drought as well as decades of harmful agricultural policies that have exhausted its underground water supply. SENT: 880 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-IRAN — The White House responds skeptically after Iran’s chief negotiator announces that Tehran is ready to return to nuclear negotiations in Vienna. SENT: 490 words, photos. With IRAN — Iran’s president says cyberattack meant to create “disorder." SENT: 850 words, photos.

BLACKHAWKS INVESTIGATION — The former player at the heart of the Chicago Blackhawks assault scandal has come forward publicly. Kyle Beach tells TSN he felt “alone and dark” in the days following the alleged assault in 2010. Earlier this week, a report detailed how senior team leaders badly mishandled Beach’s allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted him. By Sports Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

CYBERSECURITY-NRA-RANSOMWARE — A ransomware gang believed to operate out of Russia says it hacked the National Rifle Association, the U.S.’s most powerful gun-rights group. SENT: 490 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 680 words, photos.

BREAST IMPLANTS — U.S. health regulators finalize stronger warnings for breast implants, including a requirement that people receive detailed information about their potential risks and complications before getting them. By Health Writer Matthew Perrone. SENT: 380 words, photo.

WORLD SERIES-BRAVES-ASTROS — Jookie Jose Siri sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros to a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves that evened the World Series at one game apiece. Jose Altuve doubled early, homered late and scored twice to break out at the plate. By Sports Writer Kristie Rieken. SENT: 830 words, photos.

WORLD SERIES-BRAVES-TOMAHAWK CHOP — The World Series is shifting to Atlanta and some TV viewers may be offended to see Braves fans still chopping and chanting. Teams in the NFL and Major League Baseball have dropped names viewed as offensive to Native Americans the last two years but the Braves chop on. The tomahawk chop has the support of baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. By Charles Odum. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

