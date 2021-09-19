AP News Digest 6:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — Officials in both the U.S. and the European Union are struggling with the same question. That is how to boost vaccination rates to the max and end a pandemic that has repeatedly thwarted efforts to control it. President Joe Biden has issued sweeping vaccine mandates in the United States. EU officials in many places are requiring people to show proof of vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from COVID-19 to participate in everyday activities. By Raf Casert. SENT: 1,130 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

MIGRATION-FRANCE-AFGHANISTAN-LESSONS-LEARNED — Two men in their early 30s who were part of a mass migration wave to Europe in 2015 have hard-won advice for fellow Afghans arriving now after the Taliban’s takeover of their homeland. They are embrace the differences, love your new life and learn the local language. By Elaine Ganley. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

HONG KONG — Select Hong Kong residents vote for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city’s leader in the first polls following reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. By Alice Fung and Zen Soo. SENT: 600 words, photos.

EMMYS — Emmy Awards host Cedric the Entertainer and the show’s producers promise it will be a celebration for all. But it could be much more rewarding, even historic, for some. SENT: 460 words, photos.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SAINTS — The New Orleans Saints will have eight coaches unable to attend Sunday’s road game against the Panthers because of positive COVID-19 tests. The club says defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and defensive assistant Brian Young are unable to attend the game along with six other assistant coaches who already had been ruled out.

TRENDING NEWS

BANYAN TREE COLLAPSE — 7 people injured in Honolulu by falling branch of huge tree. SENT: 200 words.

TROPICAL WEATHER — Tropical Storm Peter forms over the Atlantic Ocean SENT: 210 words.

INTERNATIONAL

INDONESIA-MILITANTS-KILLED — The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group and a follower, who were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces, were evacuated early Sunday to a police hospital for further investigation, police said. SENT: 530 words.

AUSTRALIA-SUBMARINES — France would have known Australia had “deep and grave concerns” that a submarine fleet the French were building would not meet Australian needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday after the contract’s cancellation set off a diplomatic crisis. SENT: 470 words.

NIGERIA-SCHOOL-ABDUCTIONS — Gunmen in northern Nigeria have released 10 more students after a ransom was paid, but 21 others remain in captivity despite a pledge to release them all, officials say. 310 words.

PAKISTAN-POLIO — Gunmen on a motorcycle shot dead a police constable guarding polio vaccination workers in rural northwest Pakistan, police say. SENT: 290 words.

WASHINGTON & POLITICS

CONGRESSMAN-LEUKEMIA — One of the students prosecutors say was admitted to the University of Southern California with bogus athletic credentials as part of the college admissions bribery scheme didn’t even make her high school’s varsity basketball team, a former classmate testified at trial. SENT: 100 words, photo.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

SCI-PRIVATE-SPACEFLIGHT — Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier. The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut. SENT: 530 words, photos, video.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-TIFF-AWARDS — Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast,” a black-and-white family drama about the Northern Ireland city during the tumult of the late 1960s, on Saturday won the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award, a telling indicator of Academy Awards chances. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SPORTS

FBC--T25-ALABAMA-FLORIDA — Bryce Young’s first collegiate road start was a rousing success, a three-touchdown performance that helped top-ranked Alabama beat No. 11 Florida 31-29 in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The defending national champion Crimson Tide stopped a botched 2-point conversion with 3:10 left and extended its winning streak to 17, making it 32 in a row against teams from the SEC’s Eastern Division. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBC--T25-AUBURN-PENN STATE —Jaquan Brisker broke up a last pass toward the end zone by Auburn’s Bo Nix as time expired and No. 10 Penn State held on to beat No. 22 Auburn 28-20. Sean Clifford completed 28 of 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns as Penn State (3-0) welcomed back its white out crowd to Beaver Stadium for a rare visit from a Southeastern Conference teams. SENT: 860 words, photos.

