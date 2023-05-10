For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tributes have been paid to Arman Soldin, a journalist working for international news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) killed in a rocket attack near Bakhmut in Ukraine.

The 32-year-old video co-ordinator was with a team of its journalists travelling with Ukrainian soldiers when the group came under fire with Grad rockets near Chasiv Yar on Tuesday.

Russian forces have been trying to capture the city for nine months, making Bakhmut the focus of the war's longest battle.

“His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine,” AFP chairman Fabrice Fries said.

Mr Soldin was born in Sarajevo during the Yugoslav conflict and evacuated to France where he became a citizen.

Arman Soldin in Ukraine in November 2022. He was killed near Bakhmut on Tuesday. (AFP via Getty Images)

He arrived in Ukraine to cover the war the day after the Russian invasion on February 24 2022 and had travelled regularly to the front lines in recent months.

At least 10 media workers have been killed while covering the war in Ukraine, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Arman Soldin working in Ukraine in March. He was killed by a Grad rocket on Tuesday. (AFP via Getty Images)

RSF director Christophe Deloire praised the daily courage of those covering the war and called Mr Soldin's death “a tragedy of all those who defend the independence and reliability of information.”

“Arman was the kind of guy who saved hurt hedgehogs in war zones,” AFP's Moscow and Kyiv Deputy News Editor Jonathan Brown tweeted. “He was an incredible and vibrant personality and a great journalist.”

“We miss him. We are mourning him. Rest in peace.”

Downing Street paid tribute to Mr Soldin as a “talented and courageous journalist” whose death is “devastating for all those who knew him.”

“Journalism continues to shine a light in the darkness of this war and Arman's work was vital to that,” a spokesperson for prime minister Rishi Sunak said. “Any death in this needless invasion is tragic and our thoughts remain with all those who have lost loved ones during this conflict.”

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report