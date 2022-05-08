Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Ukraine to meet the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Trudeau visited Irpin, near Kyiv, on Sunday “to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused,” according to a social media post by the town’s mayor on Sunday.

The Canadian PM’s spokesperson confirmed he was in Ukraine to meet Mr Zelensky.

US first lady Jill Biden also made an unannounced trip to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.

"I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town," Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.

Justin Trudeau is the latest western leader to make the visit to Ukraine after Boris Johnson also made a surprise visit to Kyiv last month in a show of solidarity in the nation’s fight against Russian invasion.

More follows...