Jill Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine
Jill Biden meets with Ukraine’s first lady in hiding
First lady Jill Biden became the highest-profile US delegate to visit wartime Ukraine when she made a surprise visit to the country’s western region on Sunday.
The visit was not announced by the White House beforehand and comes as Joe Biden himself has faced questions as to whether he would follow a visit to the country from the UK’s prime minister, Boris Johnson.
“I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” Ms Biden said.
Dr Biden met with Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska in the western Ukrainian town of Uzhhorod. White Houe pool journalists accompanied her on the trip and captured images of her meeting with the wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky who herself has been in hiding since the Russian invasion began. Officials from the United Nations were also present, per pool photos.
More follows...
