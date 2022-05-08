Ukraine news – live: 60 feared dead after Russia bombs school ‘where whole village was hiding’
The school sheltering the ‘whole village’ was struck by Russian forces on Saturday
Around 60 people are feared dead in the Russian shelling of a school in the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, governor Serhiy Haidai said on Sunday.
He said that two people were confirmed dead while 30 others were rescued from the debris of the school, which was sheltering nearly 90 people at the time it was struck.
Local media reported that the two dead were children, though this has not been confirmed by officials.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address on Saturday said more than 300 civilians have been rescued from the Azovstal steel mill in the besieged port city of Mariupol after a week-long effort.
"This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk informed via Telegram messaging app.
The Soviet-era steel mill has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian effort to capture swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine in the four-month-long war.
Russian president Vladimir Putin had ordered the plant to be sealed off after declaring victory in Mariupol on 21 April.
60 feared dead in school bombing, says Luhansk governor
Around 60 people are feared dead in the Russian shelling of a school in the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, which was sheltering nearly 90 at the time it was struck.
Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Sunday that two people were confirmed dead but many more remain under the rubble.
Nexta, the Belarus-based online media outlet, reported that the two dead were children, though this has not been confirmed by officials.
Earlier it was reported that 30 people had been rescued alive from the incident.“Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings,” the governor wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
He said the bomb was dropped on a building where “almost the whole village was hiding” from Russian shelling.
Biden, G7 leaders to meet virtually with Zelensky today
US president Joe Biden and the six other leaders of the G7 will hold a video call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky later today in a show of unity as Russia prepares for its Victory Day celebrations.
The leaders of the G7 countries, which includes the UK, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy, will hold their virtual meeting in the morning, US time, a White House spokesperson said.
The talks are expected to focus on the latest developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, efforts to bolster the country and ways to demonstrate “continued G7 unity in our collective response, including by imposing severe costs for Putin’s war”.
“I’ll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we’re going to do or not do,” Mr Biden earlier told reporters.
Ukraine braces for escalation of Russian attacks
Ukrainian cities are bracing to fight off an all-out attack by Vladimir Putin’s forces as Russia prepares to celebrate its victory Day on Monday.
As the day approaches, Ukrainian troops have solidified their positions around the city of Kharkiv, the nation’s second-largest city.
In recent days, eastern Ukraine has faced intense fighting as both sides aim to take territory currently under no one’s control.“These symbolic dates are to the Russian aggressor like red to a bull,” Ukraine’s first deputy interior minister Yevhen Yenin said.
The minister added: “While the entire civilised world remembers the victims of terrible wars on these days, the Russian Federation wants parades and is preparing to dance over bones in Mariupol.”
The Russian national holiday commemorates the former Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. In a show of military might, Russian troops will march through the Red Square in Moscow to mark the occasion.
Aisha Rimi reports.
Ukraine braced for more attacks ahead in run up to V Day celebrations
May 9 marks the former Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945
Mariupol road signs changed to Russian ahead of Victory Day parade
Pro-Moscow separatists have been photographed removing traffic signs in Ukrainian and English and replacing them with Russian ones outside the besieged city of Mariupol.
Ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, a statement from the Donetsk People’s Republic said on Thursday that “updated road signs” were set up outside the southeastern port city.“Work to change road signs across the liberated territory will continue,” the statement added.
The Russian holiday on 9 May commemorates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945 and the end of the Second World War. The day is typically marked with displays of military might, fireworks and marching troops.
Joe Middleton reports.
Mariupol road signs changed to Russian ahead of Victory Day parade
Pro-Russian separatists pictured tearing down signs written in Ukrainian
Kadyrov says his forces have ‘most of Popasna under control’
Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Russian republic of Chechnya, said on Sunday that his soldiers have taken control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna.
“Fighters of the Chechen special forces ... have taken most of Popasna under control,” Mr Kadyrov, who calls himself Vladimir Putin’s “foot soldier”, wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
“The main streets and central districts of the town have been completely cleared,” he added.
Disputing the claim, Ukrainian officials said a battle for the town is ongoing.
Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Saturday that heavy fighting for the town continues.
“A battle for Popasna is ongoing. Russian propagandists have joyfully reported that they have already taken it, but this is not quite how it is. This is their 117th ‘capture of Popasna’ claim only this week,” the adviser said in a video on social media.
Russian troops accused of bombing school
Ukraine on Saturday accused Russia of shelling a school in the village of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Region, which was sheltering nearly 90 people.
Some 30 people have been pulled out of the rubble.
Luhansk Oblast governor Serhiy Haidai said the bomb was dropped on a building where “almost the whole village was hiding” from Russian shelling.
UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support
The British government has pledged to provide an extra £1.3bn in military support to Ukraine, in a dramatic escalation of assistance for Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “The situation in Ukraine continues to cause immense suffering with every day bringing new, tragic stories of [Vladimir] Putin’s brutality.”
He added: “We are unwavering in our support for the people of Ukraine – and this extra £1.3bn will ensure we continue to provide the necessary military and operational support they need to defend themselves against Putin.”
The new funding comes on top of the UK’s existing £1.5bn support to the war-torn country, which included around £400m in humanitarian aid and unlocking over £700m in additional World Bank lending through loan guarantees.
Aisha Rimi has more.
UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine
Boris Johnson said the UK would help Ukraine ‘continue to push back the Russian invasian and survive as a free and democratic country’
Zelensky ‘speechless’ after shelling destroys museum dedicated to poet
President Zelenskiy said he was speechless after Russian shelling destroyed a museum dedicated to the 18th century philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda.
The overnight attack in the village of Skovorodynivka in eastern Ukraine hit the roof of the museum, setting the building ablaze and injuring a 35-year-old custodian. The most valuable items had earlier been moved for safety, said Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov.
“Every day of this war the Russian army does something that leaves me speechless. But then the next day it does something else that makes you feel the same way again,” Zelenskiy said in a late night video address.
“Targeted strikes against museums - not even terrorists would think of this. But this is the kind of army we are fighting against,” he said.
Skovoroda, of Ukraine Cossack origin, spent the last years of his life in the village of Ivanovka, which was later renamed in his honour - Skovorodynivka.
“This year marks the 300th anniversary of the great philosopher’s birth,” Sinegubov said in a post on social media. “The occupiers can destroy the museum where Hryhoriy Skovoroda worked for the last years of his life and where he was buried. But they will not destroy our memory and our values.”
More than 300 people were saved from Azovstal plant, says Zelensky
President Zelensky said more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which has been pounded by Russian forces for several weeks.
Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address that authorities would now focus on evacuating the wounded and medics as well as working on humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding settlements.
Russia says operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal plant is over
Russia‘s defence ministry announced completion of an operation to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
In an online posting, the ministry said a total of 51 people had been rescued since the three-day operation started on Thursday, including one person on Saturday. The 51 comprised 18 men, 22 women and 11 children, it added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies