The Cerberus heatwave is bringing temperatures to central and southern Europe that are so extreme, heat map graphics are turning the most critical shade of black.

A 44-year-old Italian man has died in Lodi, near Milan, after collapsing in the heat, while health alerts have been issued in countries across the continent.

The map turns a dark shade of red when the mercury reaches the high 30s and then creeps into black when it gets to 40C and beyond. Parts of central and southern Spain have already been shaded black, while Greece is also dark over the coming weekend.

The National Observatory of Athens weather unit has given a level three alert for the Greek capital, Thessaloniki, and Larissa on Friday when 41C temperatures are forecast.

Meanwhile, Germany’s health ministry last weekend urged people to stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity. The advice could be repeated this coming weekend with parts of the country set for 38C temperatures.

Nine Italian cities have all been put on red alert because of the extreme weather.

Bologna, Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Turin, Rome and Rieti have all been given the warning. The temperature is likely to exceed 40C in the next few days and as the heatwave continues it could even threaten the all time European record of 48.8C, set in Sicily in 2019.

Napoli residents cool off amid the fierce heat (REUTERS)

Italian MP Nicola Fratoianni tweeted: “We are facing an unbearable heat wave. Perhaps it is the case that in the hottest hours all the useful precautions are taken to avoid tragedies like the one that happened today at #Lodi.”

The warning has been echoed in Austria. Beate Prettner, a health official for southern state Carinthia, said: “Provide your four-legged friends with enough water, make sure they have a place in the shade and don’t underestimate the risk of leaving animals in a car.

“A few minutes can already have dramatic consequences.”