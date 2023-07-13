Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1689238803

Europe heatwave – live: Deadly heat and severe storms grip continent as Italian cities placed on red alert

Man dies in Italy as extreme weather forcast for next two weeks

William Mata
Thursday 13 July 2023 10:00
Comments
(REUTERS)

A deadly heatwave is sweeping Europe with ground temperatures in Spain hitting more than 60C.

The heatwave - named Cerberus by Italian forecasters - has the potential to see record-breaking temperatures in the coming days, with 48.8C possible in Italy.

A heat map for Europe has turned to dark red and even black in areas because of the severity of the extreme weather.

Forecasters have said the heatwave could last for up to two weeks and already one person has died as a result.

The 44-year-old worker was reportedly painting a zebra crossing in 40C heat in the town of Lodi outside Milan, Italy, at midday on Tuesday when he collapsed. He was said to have lost consciousness due to the intense heat.

"We are facing an unbearable heatwave," Italian MP Nicola Fratoianni tweeted.

"Maybe it's the case that in the hottest hours all the useful precautions are taken to avoid tragedies like the one that happened today in Lodi."

Recommended

1689238797

Welcome to the live blog

Hello and welcome to our live updates on the heatwave sweeping Europe.

The Cerberus heatwave is affecting the lives of millions across the continent while there is also there is also the threat of storms.

At least one person has died as a result as record temperatures could strike in the coming days. Keep following for more.

A church is pictured during sunset as a heat wave hits Europe, in Sancourt, France

(REUTERS)
William Mata13 July 2023 09:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in