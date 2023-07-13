(REUTERS)

A deadly heatwave is sweeping Europe with ground temperatures in Spain hitting more than 60C.

The heatwave - named Cerberus by Italian forecasters - has the potential to see record-breaking temperatures in the coming days, with 48.8C possible in Italy.

A heat map for Europe has turned to dark red and even black in areas because of the severity of the extreme weather.

Forecasters have said the heatwave could last for up to two weeks and already one person has died as a result.

The 44-year-old worker was reportedly painting a zebra crossing in 40C heat in the town of Lodi outside Milan, Italy, at midday on Tuesday when he collapsed. He was said to have lost consciousness due to the intense heat.

"We are facing an unbearable heatwave," Italian MP Nicola Fratoianni tweeted.

"Maybe it's the case that in the hottest hours all the useful precautions are taken to avoid tragedies like the one that happened today in Lodi."