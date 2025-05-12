Kardashian jewellery heist trial live: Kim to testify in $10m ‘Grandpa robbers’ case in Paris
Kardashian was allegedly robbed of around $10 million worth of jewellery by the so-called ‘Grandpa robbers’
Kim Kardashian will step into the witness box of a Paris court on Tuesday to give evidence in the trial of ten people accused of violently robbing her in 2016.
The Californian media personality was left traumatised after she was tied up and gagged by a gang of burglars, as they stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery from the central Paris apartment where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week.
Eight of the ten defendants - who face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy - deny any involvement in the case. The can has been dubbed the “grandpa robbers” trial due to five of them being pensioners.
Ms Kardashian will now testify over the ordeal, which she has spoken about openly in the past nine years. Speaking in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last year, Ms Kardashian said she fears the robbery turned her into a “full robot with like, no emotion”.
On Tuesday, she will face those who are accused by French authorities of being behind the robbery. This includes 68-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, known as “Old Omar”, alleged to have orchestrated the operation, and 71-year-old Yunice Abbas, who has admitted his part in the robbery, and even wrote a memoir about it.
Kim Kardashian to give evidence in Paris robbery trial
Global media star Kim Kardashian will give evidence on Tuesday, as part of a high-profile trial concerning the violent robbery of $10 million worth of her jewellery.
Ms Kardashian was robbed in a Paris apartment in 2016 during a visit to the French capital’s Fashion Week. She was alone after her bodyguard had left the apartment with her sister, Kourtney.
Ten people have been facing a trial since late April, eight of whom deny involvement in the robbery.
We’ll bring you all the latest here when Kim Kardashian takes the stand tomorrow.
