Watch live: Kim Kardashian arrives in court to testify in Paris robbery trial
Watch live as Kim Kardashian arrives in court on Tuesday (13 May) to testify in the trial of ten people accused of violently robbing her in 2016.
The Californian media personality was left traumatised after she was tied up and gagged by a gang of burglars, as they stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery from the central Paris apartment where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week.
Eight of the ten defendants - who face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy - deny any involvement in the case. The can has been dubbed the “grandpa robbers” trial due to five of them being pensioners.
Ms Kardashian will now testify over the ordeal, which she has spoken about openly in the past nine years.
Today, she will face those who are accused by French authorities of being behind the robbery. This includes 68-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, known as “Old Omar”, alleged to have orchestrated the operation, and 71-year-old Yunice Abbas, who has admitted his part in the robbery, and even wrote a memoir about it.
