Kim Kardashian trial live: Stylist Simone Harouche ‘heard screaming’ and feared star was being raped
Celebrity stylist Simone Harouche tells court she heard Kardashian pleading for her life as 10 people face trial over $10m jewellery heist in Paris apartment in 2016
Kim Kardashian’s stylist Simone Harouche has told a courtroom she heard the star screaming in a nearby room the night the influencer was bound and gagged in a Paris apartment during a $10m jewellery heist.
The LA based stylist told the Palais de Justice in Paris on Tuesday morning she was sleeping downstairs from Kardashian and was woken by a “sound that I had never heard from Kim. It was terror.”
“What I heard specifically was ‘I have babies and I need to live, take everything, I need to live,” Harouche said. “She came into my room and she had tape around her... I thought she could have been raped or very violated.”
All eyes will be on Kim Kardashian when she steps into the witness box later on Tuesday to give evidence in the trial of ten people accused of violently robbing her in 2016.
The Californian media personality was left traumatised after she was tied up and gagged by a gang of burglars, as they stole millions of dollars worth of jewellery from the central Paris apartment where she was staying during Paris Fashion Week.
Eight of the ten defendants - who face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy - deny any involvement in the case. The case has been dubbed the “grandpa robbers” trial due to five of them being pensioners.
The Independent will bring you live updates from inside the courtroom.
Harouche reveals lasting trauma after Kardashian robbery
Zoë Beaty reports from court:
The ordeal left Harouche with lasting trauma that made her “fearful of being around celebrities” she tells the court. “After that I didn’t want to work with celebrities very much,” she says. “I didn’t want to travel with them anymore. I stopped working for a little bit and then I changed professions – now I do interior design.”
She says that she’s since had therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and remains very sensitive to loud noises. “I think, like I mentioned, hearing your friend in fear for her life and also not being able to do anything to help her and feeling powerless… I can’t…” she trails off, her voice slightly breaking with emotion.
She and Kim have been friends since they were 12-years-old. “We went to high school together; we grew up together,” Harouche tells the court. “I’ve seen her through the death of family, I’ve seen her through divorce, I’ve seen her through difficult times. I’ve never seen her like this.”
Robbery changed Kardashian's life forever, says Harouche
Harouche told the court that Kardashian’s life has been irreparably changed for the worse.
“I think that that moment changed her life forever,” she says. “I think that it changed for both of us, but I think particularly for her, her loss of freedom … she now has a completely different lifestyle.
“She can’t go – she doesn’t go – alone to places any more. To lose your sense of freedom is horrible.”
“I just want justice to be served," Harouche added.
The two men who admit involvement in the robbery
Yunice Abbas, who has admitted his part in the robbery and even wrote a memoir about it, told the court early on during the case of his “regrets”.
Abbas dropped a bag of jewellery after he fell while cycling from the scene, the court heard.
The 71-year-old told the court he had never spared a thought for the victims of his lifelong criminal activities, until hearing how Kim Kardashian had been traumatised by the 2016 robbery.
"This time I have regrets," he told the court according to the BBC. "Before I didn't… It opened my eyes. We just grabbed the lady's handbag, but I have discovered there's trauma behind it."
Aomar Ait Khedache - accused of being ringleader of the group, which is mostly composed of older men - was tracked down using DNA on a piece of duct tape and the cable ties used to bind Ms Kardashian.
He admitted to taking part in the heist and tying up Kardashian, but denied leading the group.
Because he is nearly deaf and mute, lawyers had to take up his questions and he had to write down his answers, according to NewsNation.
Harouche: Kim was 'very free' at the time of the robbery
Zoë Beaty reports from court:
“Kim was very free at the time," Harouche, who is dressed in a black jacket and has shoulder-length blonde hair and speaks to the court via a translator, explains. "And we never thought being in our hotel room that we should ever fear for our safety."
She responds to a question from the chief judge, or Monsieur le President, who leads today's proceedings: “Just because a woman wears jewellery, doesn’t make her a target. That’s like saying just because a woman wears a short skirt that she deserves to be raped.”
Harouche: 'It was like Kim was not in her body'
Zoë Beaty reports from court:
Harouche tells the court she and Kardashian found safety and waited for Kardashian's bodyguard, Pascal.
"It felt like a long time we were there, but maybe it was only a couple of minutes before Pascal arrived.
"Then he arrived and we felt OK” - she taps her hand over her heart – “that we could be OK.”
“I can say that it was like Kim was not in her body. You know, when you’re in so much shock from trauma? I was still very afraid because I still didn’t know who the men were. And then a couple of hours after that the police then arrived."
Police didn't take an account from Harouche at the time, she says.
"I was confused as to why they didn’t want more of a statement from me at the time. There was a lot happening from the apartment and the police were more focused on what happened to Kim."
Harouche says she "just wanted to go home".
Harouche: She came into my room taped up - I thought she could have been raped
Zoë Beaty reports from the courthouse:
Simone Harouche has recalled texting Kourtney Kardashian to say that "something was very wrong" after hearing a soung of “terror” from Kim.
"A couple of minutes went by, I was still hearing things upstairs," she tells the court. "Then I heard the footsteps coming down the stairs. I thought that they were coming for me next.
“I was very afraid for what was happening to me friend upstairs. I had no idea what was going on and I was scared that she was raped or violated. I thought the worst."
The noises stopped. "I thought maybe they had gone. Then I heard Kim screaming. She was saying my name, and ‘are they gone?’
"I heard her coming down the stairs, but like hopping down the stairs.
"She came into my room and she had tape around her. She was wearing a light robe with nothing underneath, it was all messed up. I thought she could have been raped or very violated."
I heard a sound of terror I had never heard from Kim, says star's friend
Zoë Beaty reports from the courthouse:
Simone Harouche has taken the stand. She's a fashion stylist from Los Angeles hired by Kim Kardashian for Paris fashion week that year. Not only has she worked with Kim, she tells the court, she's also been friends with Kim for a long time.
"That's to say I know her very well. I know her sounds, I know her mannerisms; I know when she's happy and more serious," she says. "We've been friends since we were little girls."
"Thank you for allowing me to come here today and speak my piece," she begins.
The pair had been attending fashion shows all day of the robbery.
"Kim said that she was going to possibly have dinner, a few friends were maybe going to come over.
“I was in and out of my room packing, and then finally around 11.30pm I went to my room to bed.
"I was in bed at the time I had heard a couple of friends come over, they were in the room next to me. I went back to sleep. It was normal background noise.
"It was quiet for an hour or two. Then I woke up to a very different sound."
When she woke up, she heard a “sound that I had never heard from Kim. It was terror.”
“What I heard specifically was ‘I have babies and I need to live, take everything, I need to live.’”
Inside the courtroom: Media gathers inside grand walls of Palais de Justice
Special correspondent Zoe Beaty reports from inside the courtroom:
We’re now inside the Palais de Justice, where a thick line of camera-heavy broadcast media has set up behind red tape under the stone-carved arched hallways outside court Voltaire, where the trial is taking place.
The Court D’Appel’s inners are grand. The testimonies are heard below impossibly high ceilings adorned with gilded Neoclassical paintings and carvings; in the press transmission room enormous brass chandeliers hang over around 20 journalists from all over the world.
While there’s no real indication of exactly when Kim Kardashian will appear in court to give evidence today, court is due to sit at 10am. A member of the public who has attended a few days of the trial so far says that it could be a long shift – previous days, she says, have begun at 9am and sat until 8pm.
What has the trial heard so far?
The trial of ten people alleged to have robbed Kim Kardashian has been ongoing since late April, when a number of defendants took the stand.
Jurors have heard how police tracked down Aomar Ait Khedache - believed to be the ringleader of the group, which is mostly composed of older men - after he had left DNA on a piece of duct tape and the cable ties used to bind Ms Kardashian.
Mr Khedache admitted taking part in the heist, but denied playing a leading role.
It heard of the mistakes which were made by the robbers throughout the heist, including Yunice Abbas, who has admitted his role in the robbery, allegedly dropping a bag of jewellery after he fell while cycling from the scene.
A necklace was left behind, which was found and reported to police. It was the only one of the stolen items that was ever found.
Jurors were also told that the Madar family, including suspect Gary Madar, had worked with the Kardashian family for years. Ms Kardashian suggested Gary Madar may have fed information to the gang which assisted the robbery.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments