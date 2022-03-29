Kremlin dismisses Abramovich poisoning claims as part of ‘information war’
The Kremlin has rejected the allegation Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and several Ukrainians were poisoned in Kyiv during recent peace talks, dismissing it as part of the “information war”.
The day after the claim was first made by the Wall Street Journal and the investigative website Bellingcat, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was untrue.
Reports had suggested that the Russian billionaire and Ukraine peace negotiators showed symptoms consistent with poisoning, including red eyes and constant peeling skin on their hands and faces after attending talks in the Ukrainian capital in early March.
It is understood that Mr Abramovich also suffered temporary blindness for several hours.
More follows...
