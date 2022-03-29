✕ Close Zelensky says Ukraine is ‘prepared to consider neutrality’

Peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have got underway in Turkey aimed at ending the invasion more than a month after Vladimir Putin declared war.

The resumption of formal direct talks comes after a pause of more than two weeks.

More than 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine, and thousands have been killed – including more than 200 children.

Elsewhere, the UK has called the suspected poisoning of Roman Abramovich “very concerning”. Mr Abramovich reportedly suffered symptoms consistent with poisoning after attending peace talks in Ukraine earlier this month.

The UK Ministry of Defence has said Ukraine’s capital remains a target for Russian troops, though counter-attacks have met with some success.

“Russia still poses a significant threat to the city through their strike capability,” the intelligence update said. “Russian forces are maintaining blocking positions while attempting to reorganise and reset their forces.”