Kremlin says Russia will achieve its ‘goals’ in Ukraine as troops retreat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Kremlin has defiantly claimed it will achieve all of its aims in Ukraine, despite significant military gains by Kyiv in the past few days.

In Moscow’s first public comments since Ukraine forces successfully pushed back Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: ““The military operation continues,” Peskov said. “And it will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved.”

However, asked if President Vladimir Putin still, Mr Peskov refused to answer directly. However, he said that Putin is in constant contact with military commanders in Ukraine, and is regularly briefed on military developments.

It was the first reaction from the Kremlin to a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive in which Kyiv says it recaptured more than 3,000 sq km (1,160 sq miles) of territory in the space of just a few days.

Ukrainian officials on Monday claimed Ukrainian troops had reached the Russian border in some parts of the Kharkiv region.

Asked if Putin would order a general mobilisation in response to Ukraine’s counter-offensive, Peskov referred the question to the defence ministry.

So far Putin has not resorted to mobilising Russia’s reserves, who number around two million men with military service within the past five years.

Peskov also said Russia saw no prospect of peace talks with Ukraine, or grounds for such talks.

He said there were no discussions taking place about the possible demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - one of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) key recommendations from its visit to the plant. t

(With agencies)