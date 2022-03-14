Kyiv’s Antonov aircraft plant shelled by Russian forces, city says

Russian soldiers also attacked a high-rise building along with the plant, killing at least two people

Namita Singh
Monday 14 March 2022 07:48
The Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv has been shelled by Russian forces, the Kyiv city administration said on Monday.

Tweeting about the attack, the Ukrainian parliament said that the Russian occupiers also attacked a high-rise building along with the plant, killing at least two people.

Seven people were injured in the attack, while about 70 people were evacuated, according to the authorities.

The tweet, however, did not specify the number of people who were killed in the offensive launched at the aircraft plant.

