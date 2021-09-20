✕ Close Lava pours from Canary Islands’ volcano, villages evacuated

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday causing nearby villages to be evacuated and isolated homes destroyed by lava.

At around 3pm local time huge plumes of lava were seen shooting from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, which scientists have been closely monitoring for the last week due to seismic activity.

Two hours later, with lava edging down the hillside from five fissures torn into the hillside, authorities ordered the evacuation of four villages, including El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane.

The outpouring of lava continued into Sunday evening as video footage posted online showed rivers of magma pouring into woods and farmland.

Victor Torres, president of the Canary Islands, said that around 5,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. Most, he said, had found family or friends to take them in. The rest were in shelters.