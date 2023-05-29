Four dead after boat full of tourists ‘celebrating birthday’ sinks in Italy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Four people have died after a tourist boat capsized during a storm in Italy.

Authorities confirmed on Monday that four bodies had been recovered from Lake Maggiore in the north’s Lombardy region after divers searched overnight.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, two of the victims were Israeli. The boat had reportedly departed from a shipyard in Sesto Calende as part of a birthday outing. It is unclear what other nationalities were on the boat.

Italian firefighters confirmed on Monday that they recovered four bodies from Lake Maggiore (AP)

A sudden whirlwind upturned the boat on Sunday evening. Rescue efforts managed to save 19 people from the water, with many reportedly either swimming to the shore or being picked up by neighbouring boats.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that arrived in Lombardy on Sunday evening that had seen delays at Milan Malpensa airport in the region’s capital.

A video released on Sunday shows pieces of wood floating on top of the lake whilst a helicopter flew overhead.

The president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, confirmed in a Facebook post that the boat, which had more than 20 passengers on board, as well as crew, had been hired by tourists.

He said the “very serious incident” had been “caused by a whirlwind”.

Located in the southern side of the Alps, Lake Maggiore is the second-largest lake in Italy and the largest in southern Switzerland. It is divided – both the lake and its shoreline – between the Italian regions of Piedmont and Lombardy and the Swiss canton of Ticino.