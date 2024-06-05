Woman, 23, killed in dog attack died on her birthday, heartbroken sister reveals

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to a young woman killed by a dog on her birthday - as her heartbroken sister said she tried to help her.

Nicole Morey, 23, died after suffering horrific injuries during the attack at her home in Ballyneety in County Limerick, in Ireland, on Tuesday night.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly before midnight to discover Ms Morey inside a gated entrance to the property. Despite being treated, she was pronounced dead.

Gardaí said the dog was destroyed, while several other dogs at the home in a village called Fedamore were seized. It is not yet clear what breed of dog was involved in the attack.

Ms Morey’s death has shaken the local community and there has been an outpouring of tributes on social media from her family and friends.

Do you know the woman killed or have you been impacted by this dog attack, or others? Email alexander.ross@independent.co.uk

Her sister Jolene Morey wrote: “My heart is shattered once again. I really tried my best to help I’m so sorry Nicole I love you so much. It feels like a bit bad dream.”

She added there will be a balloon release in Ms Morey’s memory on Thursday night.

Other people shared tributes on Facebook. Lizzie Naughton wrote: “Oh that’s heartbreaking thinking of ye all she was so harmless rest in peace Nicole.”

Megan O’Mahoney wrote: “Heartbreaking, thinking of ye all Jo.”

Church leaders in the parish of Fedamore, which has a population of around 350 people, also reacted to the tragedy.

Father Michael Hanley told The Independent: “People in the community are numb, it is awful news. The girl is very young, it will be a harrowing time for the family, my thoughts are with them right now.”

He said police had cordoned off the home where the attack took place, and believed the family had recently moved from another parish and were living in rented accommodation.

He added: “Our sympathy to the family goes out and we are here to offer any support we can during this very difficult time.”

Ireland’s minister for social protection, Heather Humphreys, has set up a stakeholder group to review dog control regulations ( PA )

Local councillor Brigid Teefy described the incident as “terrible”. She said: “I was talking to people on the phone and everybody is horrified, It’s a horrific story. It’s so rare that there’s an occurrence like that.”

Councillor Adam Teskey also sent his condolences, adding: “This is a harrowing moment in our community.”

Gardaí confirmed on Wednesday morning that an investigation had been launched.

A spokesperson said: “Gardaí received a report and attended an incident where a woman, 23, was fatally injured following a dog attack at a domestic residence in Ballyneety, Co Limerick.

“The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. Her body has been removed from the scene to Mid Western Regional Hospital, Limerick, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

“The animal believed to be involved in the incident has now been destroyed. A number of other dogs have been seized.”

Ireland’s minister for social protection Heather Humphreys, who is responsible for dog legislation, said: “I am absolutely appalled by the news that a woman has died following a dog attack in Limerick. I want to begin by expressing my deepest sympathies to her family in what is a deeply shocking incident.”

She added: “A Garda investigation is underway and it’s important we establish the facts on what happened. I have consistently said that more action is required in relation to dog control.”

In Ireland, there is no legislation banning breeds of dogs unlike in the UK - however, there is a list of restricted breeds for which owners must keep on a short lead and place on a muzzle when out in public.