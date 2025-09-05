Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The father of a German toddler who was miraculously pulled from the wreckage of the funicular crash in Lisbon has been found alive - after his family was told he may be dead.

Local media had initially reported that the German national had died in front of his son in the crash which killed 16 people on Wednesday evening.

The family of the man, from Hamburg, reportedly went to the Institute of Forensic Medicine on Thursday in search of the father’s body - but they were unable to identify him.

CNN Portugal reported that the family showed a photo of the man to a local police officer, who took them to the São José hospital. He was found alive but “in a very bad state”, a spokesperson for the Portuguese police told The Independent.

open image in gallery Flowers left at the scene of the crash in Lisbon ( AP )

The police spokesperson said that they believed the body belonged to the German father as it matched a physical description given by the man’s family.

They said: “We didn't say that this person was dead, we received information, and we pointed (out) that there was a possibility of one German citizen (being) dead, but with no total confirmation.”

After the German man was confirmed alive, a DNA test was performed, which revealed that the deceased man was not German.

The boy’s mother is in a critical but stable condition at Santa Maria hospital, according to CNN Portugal.

open image in gallery Locals gather in Lisbon after the funicular derailed ( AP )

The Foreign Ministry in Berlin told German media: "As far as the Federal Foreign Office is aware, there are currently no German citizens among the fatalities.”

Three British nationals are among the 16 people who died when the Gloria funicular derailed and crashed in Lisbon, Portuguese police have said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he is "deeply saddened" to hear that three British nationals died in the crash, Downing Street said.

"His thoughts are with their families and those affected by this terrible incident. We stand united with Portugal during this difficult time," a spokesperson said.

The funicular, which travels up and down a steep downtown hill in Portugal’s capital, crashed near Avenida da Liberdade just after 6pm, injuring at least 21 people.

open image in gallery APTOPIX Portugal Streetcar Derailed ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Portugal’s judicial police confirmed on Friday that nationals of Portugal, South Korea, Switzerland, Canada, Ukraine, the US and France were also among the dead.

Carris, the company which operates the funicular, on Thursday named brake guard Andre Jorge Goncalves Marques as one of the victims of the crash.

In a statement, they said he had “performed his duties with excellence” and had been an “outstanding representative” of the company.

“His courage and professionalism, recognised by all, came to a tragic end with the loss of his life in the accident that claimed his life,” they said.

Other victims named on Thursday included former volleyball referee Pedro Manuel Alves Trindade and lawyer Alda Matias

Portugal’s prime minister Luis Montenegro said the crash was “one of the biggest human tragedies in our recent history”.

Trindade was named as a victim by the Portuguese Volleyball Federation. The organisation said it was “deeply saddened by the tragedy”.