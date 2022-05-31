Lithuanians crowdfund £4.3m in just three days to buy military grade drone for Ukraine

The target of 5 million euros (£4.3m) was raised in just three and a half days in Lithuania

Tom Ambrose
Tuesday 31 May 2022 10:55

<p>A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone</p>

A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone

(AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of Lithuanians have crowdfunded the purchase of a military grade drone for Ukraine to use as it defends itself against Russia’s invasion.

A target of 5 million euros (£4.3m) was met within just three-and-a-half days as Lithuanians rushed to donate funds to help another country formerly under Moscow’s rule.

Most donations were made in small amounts to buy the Byraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle from Turkey.

The crowdfunder was organised by Laisves TV, which said it would transfer the funds to Lithuania’s defence ministry, which will buy the drone and its munitions for Ukraine.

It is a remarkable demonstration of the strength of feeling from the people of Lithuania, a former Soviet-ruled country with a population of little over 2.8 million.

The drone has been used in modern conflicts in Syria and Libya. Lithuania’s defence ministry said it planned to sign a letter of intent to buy the aircraft from Turkey next week.

Lithuania’s Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte told Laisves TV: “Novel, unexpected fundraisers fire people up again.

“It’s the third month of the invasion… it’s important to avoid getting used to it.”

“This is the first case in history when ordinary people raise money to buy something like a Bayraktar,” Petro Beshta, Ukraine’s ambassador to Lithuania, told Laisves TV.

“It is unprecedented, it is unbelievable,”

Ukraine has purchased more than 20 Bayraktar TB2 armed drones from Turkish company Baykar in recent years and ordered another 16 in January.

Lithuania, a Nato member, has given support to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on February 24, announcing an end of Russian has imports along with fellow Baltic nations Latvia and Estonia.

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda visited Kyiv alongside the Polish president in April and the country also expelled four Russian diplomats in a coordinated move with Bulgaria, Latvia, and Estonia for “activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine”.

The Lithuanian defence ministry said it will provide 20 M113 armoured personnel carriers and other equipment, worth a total of 15.5 million euros (£13.2m), to Ukraine.



