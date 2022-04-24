Emmanuel Macron has vowed to lead France through “historic” years to come after being re-elected as president.

The 44-year-old said he would tackle the next five years with “ambition and goodwill” and leave no one behind as he took to the stage following his election victory.

“I’m not the candidate of one faction anymore, but the president for all of us,” Mr Macron said.

The centrist president addressed supporters outside the Eiffel Tower shortly after the first exit polls predicted he would win the 2022 presidential election.

Crowds waved flags and “One More Time” by Daft Punk blared from speakers as the crowd celebrated at the Champs de Mars in Paris on Sunday evening.

Emmanuel Macron has won the presidency for a second time, according to exit polls (AFP via Getty Images)

The exit polls suggest Mr Macron will comfortably beat the far-right’s Marine Le Pen in a presidential race for a second time.

But his opponent was forecast to sweep up a larger share of votes than in 2017.

In his speech, the centrist president said the country needed to be united to take on the challenges that await.

“The coming years won’t be easy. But they will be historic. And together, we will write them for our generation,” he said.

The French presidential election fell as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month.

This was the moment the exit poll result was announced (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Macron’s re-election spared France and Europe from the seismic upheaval of a shift of power to far right populist Marine Le Pen - who has faced intense scrunity over ties to Russia and previous friendliness with the Kremlin.

In his speech on Sunday evening, Mr Macron addressed the support for the far-right in the election, which was more than Ms Le Pen won when she previously lost in 2017.

Mr Macron said he understood these voters would be “disappointed” with the election result, to which the crowd of his supporters booed. “No,” the president said, shaking his head to bring it to an end.

“I know for a number of our compatriot that have chosen the far right today, the anger and disagreement that led them to vote for this project must get a response. That is my responsibility and those who surround me.”

He has pledged to be a president ‘for all’ (REUTERS)

Ms Le Pen quickly conceded defeat after the exit polls pointed to a Macron win.

But she said the results pointed towards a “shining victory”, with polls pointing to her winning more than 40 per cent of votes.

In the 2017 election, she received 34 per cent of the votes to Mr Macron’s 66 per cent.

“The ideas we represent are reaching summits,” the National Rally leader - whose proposals involved policies targeting Muslims and putting French citizens first in line for jobs and benefits - said.

Marine Le Pen gave her concession speech this evening (AFP via Getty Images)

After his victory, Mr Macron vowed to respond to those who abstained in the 2022 election.

As of Sunday night, these were forecast to make up 28.2 per cent of France’s nearly 49 million eligble voters - the highest level in decades.

He is the third president since the founding of modern France to win twice at the ballot box and the first since incumbent Jacques Chirac trounced Ms Le Pen’s father 20 years ago.