French election 2022 - live: Voter turnout by noon drops to 25 per cent as Macron and Le Pen fight first round
Voters are casting their vote in the first round of the French presidential election, with figures putting turnout at 25 per cent by noon - a down from the last vote five years ago.
Emmanuel Macron, the current president, is battling it out against a number of candidates, including Marine Le Pen from the far right.
Other candidates include far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right Eric Zemmour who has faced fines for inciting both racial and religious hatred, and Anne Hildago, the mayor of Paris, for the Socialists.
Voting started at 8am and will end at 7pm (5pm GMT) in most places and an hour later in larger cities, when first projections of results are expected.
Opinion polls published before a campaign blackout that started at midnight had Mr Macron leading the first round and winning a run-off against Ms Le Pen in two weeks’ time.
But those same polls said it would be tight as the far-right leader of the National Rally party narrowed the gap.
How does the election work?
This is the first round of the election. Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round between the top two candidates on 24 April.
France operates a manual system for elections. Voters must cast ballots in person and they are hand-counted once voting closes.
Polls close at 7pm (5pm GMT) in most places and an hour later in some larger cities.
Candidates cast their votes
Candidates have been casting their ballots today. Here some of them are:
Emmanuel Macron
Marine Le Pen
Valerie Pecresse
Jean-Luc Melenchon
Eric Zemmour
Voter turnout by midday down from 2017 election
Voter turnout was 25.5 per cent by midday (10am GMT), according to the French interior ministry.
This was down from 28.5 per cent by the same time at the last presidential election in 2017.
Who are the candidates?
Emmanuel Macron, the current president, is running along with a host of other candidates, ranging from the far left to the far right.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French presidential election as voters head to the polls today.
