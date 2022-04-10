✕ Close Marine Le Pen votes in first round of French presidential elections in Henin Beaumont

Voters are casting their vote in the first round of the French presidential election, with figures putting turnout at 25 per cent by noon - a down from the last vote five years ago.

Emmanuel Macron, the current president, is battling it out against a number of candidates, including Marine Le Pen from the far right.

Other candidates include far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right Eric Zemmour who has faced fines for inciting both racial and religious hatred, and Anne Hildago, the mayor of Paris, for the Socialists.

Voting started at 8am and will end at 7pm (5pm GMT) in most places and an hour later in larger cities, when first projections of results are expected.

Opinion polls published before a campaign blackout that started at midnight had Mr Macron leading the first round and winning a run-off against Ms Le Pen in two weeks’ time.

But those same polls said it would be tight as the far-right leader of the National Rally party narrowed the gap.