French election 2022 - live: Voter turnout by noon drops to 25 per cent as Macron and Le Pen fight first round

Follow the latest updates as France goes to the polls

Zoe Tidman
Sunday 10 April 2022 13:15
Marine Le Pen votes in first round of French presidential elections in Henin Beaumont

Voters are casting their vote in the first round of the French presidential election, with figures putting turnout at 25 per cent by noon - a down from the last vote five years ago.

Emmanuel Macron, the current president, is battling it out against a number of candidates, including Marine Le Pen from the far right.

Other candidates include far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, far-right Eric Zemmour who has faced fines for inciting both racial and religious hatred, and Anne Hildago, the mayor of Paris, for the Socialists.

Voting started at 8am and will end at 7pm (5pm GMT) in most places and an hour later in larger cities, when first projections of results are expected.

Opinion polls published before a campaign blackout that started at midnight had Mr Macron leading the first round and winning a run-off against Ms Le Pen in two weeks’ time.

But those same polls said it would be tight as the far-right leader of the National Rally party narrowed the gap.

How does the election work?

This is the first round of the election. Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round between the top two candidates on 24 April.

France operates a manual system for elections. Voters must cast ballots in person and they are hand-counted once voting closes.

Polls close at 7pm (5pm GMT) in most places and an hour later in some larger cities.

Zoe Tidman10 April 2022 13:15
Candidates cast their votes

Candidates have been casting their ballots today. Here some of them are:

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron casts his vote in the election

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Marine Le Pen

Far-right Marine Le Pen leaves the polling booth after casting her ballot

(AFP via Getty Images)

Valerie Pecresse

Right-wing Les Republicains candidate Valerie Pecresse casts her ballot

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jean-Luc Melenchon

Jean-Luc Melenchon from the far-left party La France Insoumise at the polling station

(AFP via Getty Images)

Eric Zemmour

Far-right Eric Zemmour (right) casts his ballot at a polling station in Paris

(AFP via Getty Images)
Zoe Tidman10 April 2022 12:54
Voter turnout by midday down from 2017 election

Voter turnout was 25.5 per cent by midday (10am GMT), according to the French interior ministry.

This was down from 28.5 per cent by the same time at the last presidential election in 2017.

Zoe Tidman10 April 2022 12:37
Who are the candidates?

Emmanuel Macron, the current president, is running along with a host of other candidates, ranging from the far left to the far right.

Read up on who they are - and how the French election system works - here:

Zoe Tidman10 April 2022 12:32
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French presidential election as voters head to the polls today.

Zoe Tidman10 April 2022 12:31

Comments

