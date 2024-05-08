Watch live as Macron leads ceremony commemorating end of Second World War

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Emmanuel Macron attends France’s annual ceremony to commemorate the end of the Second World War on Wednesday 8 May.

The French president is expected to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe monument, as the 79th anniversary of the end of WW2 is marked.

The ceremony is taking place on the same day Russia warned France that if President Macron sent troops to Ukraine then they would be seen as legitimate targets by the Russian military.

Mr Macron caused controversy in February by saying he could not rule out the deployment of ground troops in Ukraine in the future.

He warned that if Russia wins in Ukraine then Europe’s credibility will be reduced to zero.

“If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that Paris already has proof of this,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.