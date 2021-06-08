French President Macron slapped in face on public walkabout

Two people have been arrested in southeast France after French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face by a man in the crowd in Tain-l’Hermitage, BFM TV and RMC radio reported.

A video clip circulating on Twitter shows a man in a green tshirt and glasses shout “Down with Macronia” in French before slapping Macron’s face.

Security for Macron quickly tackled the man to the ground, and moved the president away to safety.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has called the incident an affront to democracy

The presidential administration said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but did not comment further.

The identity of the man who slapped the French president remains unknown, as do his motives. While slapping Mr Macron, he could also be heard shouting “Montjoie Saint Denis,” the battle cry of the French armies when the country was still a monarchy.