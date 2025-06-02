Mapped: Where police will begin new major search for Madeleine McCann

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are launching a major new search in Portugal.

Madeleine disappeared in 2007 while on holiday with her family in the resort of Praia da Luz after her parents went out for dinner and left her sleeping in a room with her toddler twin siblings.

Portuguese police said that searches will be carried out between Monday and Friday this week in the municipality of Lagos, in accordance with a European investigation order. Any evidence seized by the Policia Judiciaria will be passed to the German federal police.

open image in gallery Madeleine vanished 18 years ago and no trace of her has ever been found ( PA Media )

Police last carried out searches in the country in 2023 near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz - but found no evidence.

German national Christian Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in 2022.

Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in Praia da Luz in 2005, has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

The reservoir had previously been searched in 2008, when Portuguese lawyer Marcos Aragao Correia paid for specialist divers to search it after he claimed to have been tipped off by criminal contacts that Madeleine’s body was there.

Later, in 2014, British police were given permission to examine scrubland near where she vanished.

On Monday, The Sun reported that searches are to be carried out this week, near where she was last seen.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of the searches being carried by the BKA (German federal police) in Portugal as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

open image in gallery The prime suspect in the case is Christian Brueckner ( AP )

“The Metropolitan Police Service is not present at the search, we will support our international colleagues where necessary.”

Last month Madeleine’s family marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance, describing her as “beautiful and unique” before her 22nd birthday, and expressing their determination to keep searching.

A statement from her parents Kate and Gerry McCann and the family said: “The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.”

In April, ministers approved more than £100,000 in additional funding for Scotland Yard detectives investigating Madeleine’s disappearance.