Mapped: Where police will begin new major search for Madeleine McCann
Madeleine disappeared in 2007 while on holiday with her family in resort of Praia da Luz
German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are launching a major new search in Portugal.
Madeleine disappeared in 2007 while on holiday with her family in the resort of Praia da Luz after her parents went out for dinner and left her sleeping in a room with her toddler twin siblings.
Portuguese police said that searches will be carried out between Monday and Friday this week in the municipality of Lagos, in accordance with a European investigation order. Any evidence seized by the Policia Judiciaria will be passed to the German federal police.
Police last carried out searches in the country in 2023 near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz - but found no evidence.
German national Christian Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in 2022.
Brueckner, who is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for the rape of an elderly woman at her home in Praia da Luz in 2005, has denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.
The reservoir had previously been searched in 2008, when Portuguese lawyer Marcos Aragao Correia paid for specialist divers to search it after he claimed to have been tipped off by criminal contacts that Madeleine’s body was there.
Later, in 2014, British police were given permission to examine scrubland near where she vanished.
On Monday, The Sun reported that searches are to be carried out this week, near where she was last seen.
A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We are aware of the searches being carried by the BKA (German federal police) in Portugal as part of their investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.
“The Metropolitan Police Service is not present at the search, we will support our international colleagues where necessary.”
Last month Madeleine’s family marked the 18th anniversary of her disappearance, describing her as “beautiful and unique” before her 22nd birthday, and expressing their determination to keep searching.
A statement from her parents Kate and Gerry McCann and the family said: “The years appear to be passing even more quickly and whilst we have no significant news to share, our determination to ‘leave no stone unturned’ is unwavering. We will do our utmost to achieve this.”
In April, ministers approved more than £100,000 in additional funding for Scotland Yard detectives investigating Madeleine’s disappearance.