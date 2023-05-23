Jump to content

Watch live: Police search reservoir near where Madeleine McCann disappeared

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 23 May 2023 15:15
Watch live as police search a reservoir in Portugal on Tuesday, 23 May, in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

Portuguese authorities, assisted by German police, have set up tents an area near the Barragem do Arade reservoir, around 50km (31 miles) from where the toddler went missing aged three in Praia da Luz in 2007.

Searches are being conducted at the request of German police in the presence of British officers.

Police divers entered the water early on Tuesday and a rigid-hull inflatable boat was sent into the water with two officers on board.

It is believed that suspect Christian Brueckner, identified by German police, used to visit the Algarve reservoir being searched.

He has denied involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance.

The prosecutor’s office in the German city of Braunschweig confirmed the searches would go ahead but not the reason for them taking place.

Prosecutor Christian Wolters said investigators were acting on the basis of “certain tips” but did not give further details.

