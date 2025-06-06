Madeleine McCann search latest: Animal bones among limited findings as police hunt ends in Praia da Luz
The three-day search was called off after limited findings including animals bones were unearthed in Praia da Luz
Animal bones are reported to be among limited findings after a three-day search for forensic evidence in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann case, who vanished from a holiday home in Portugal 18 years ago, was called off.
Local media said some material had been gathered on Wednesday and sent for analysis to see if it contained anything relevant to the investigation.
German investigators were given until Friday to search an area between Praia da Luz and the cottage where he lived at the time of the toddler’s disappearance in 2007.
Christian Brueckner, a suspect in case, is due to be released from prison within months.
A neighbour who lived near Brueckner around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance described him as “quite angry”, and said she would hear him having rows with his girlfriend.
Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann ramped up their hunt of scrubland and abandoned buildings on Wednesday with heavy machinery, including JCB and ground-penetrating radar.
Madeleine was three when she disappeared, sparking a Europe-wide police investigation.
German national Brueckner, who was formally identified as a suspect in 2022, has denied any involvement.
Praia da Luz farewells yet another search for answers
Amy-Clare Martin reports from Portugal:
In Praia da Luz, Many locals have their own theories about what happened to Madeleine McCann, who vanished from a holiday apartment at Ocean Club resort while her parents had dinner nearby 18 years ago.
And as a new three-day search led by German authorities appeared to wind down on Thursday, many expressed their frustration at “the case that won’t go away”.
British expat Julia Newbould, 79, has lived in the town for 40 years after emigrating from Sheffield.
“Everybody’s fed up with it – I have spoken to people of different ages and different nationalities, and everybody is feeling the same,” she told The Independent.
“It’s the case that won’t go away. It was terrible at first. People stopped coming and cancelled their holidays, it was devastating.
She isn’t surprised that the search teams, who have been using ground penetrating radar and a digger to scour derelict farm buildings near where suspect Christian Brueckner used to live, appear to have found little evidence connected to Madeleine’s disappearance after all this time.
“They won’t find anything because the ground is rock hard,” she said. “But they just keep bringing it up and bringing it up.”
The three-day search, in pictures
Dozens of investigators spent three days scouring scrubland in the Algarve for evidence of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance.
German and Portuguese police congratulate each other as search ends
As the third day of the search for evidence in that 18-year-old mystery of Madeleine McCann’s disappearance drew to a close, German and Portuguese investigators congratulated and embraced each other.
The latest search for evidence in the case wound down on Thursday in Atalaia, not far from Praia da Luz, the last place Madeleine was seen alive.
The search effort focused on a 120-acre swathe of land covered in scrub and abandoned farm buildings.
Searchers used everything from a JCB and drones to shovels, pickaxes and their hands to search the vast area in 29C heat.
On Thursday evening, after the Augustiner beers were carried away, some officers struggled to grapple with the tents they were taking down because of the blustery conditions.
Recap: How did the search play out?
A three-day search for Madeleine McCann failed to bear fruit and was brought to a close by German police on Thursday afternoon.
Media flocked to Praia da Luz, the charming Algarve resort where Maddie went missing, amid hopes that authorities had found a lead in where the girl’s body could be.
Police used ground penetrating radar and a digger to scour derelict farm buildings near where suspect Christian Brueckner used to live, reported The Independent’s crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin, who was on the scene.
Images showed as authorities scoured bushes in the area, discovering animal bones among other findings which have not appeared to bring answers any closer.
As the search finally came to a close, teams of German and Portuguese police officers were seen shaking hands and embracing following a debrief and started to pack up a tent at their base in the 120-acre search site in Atalaia, which was once home to a farming community, Amy-Clare Martin reported.
One team member was seeing carrying a crate of German beer.
German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are launching a major new search in Portugal.
Madeleine disappeared in 2007 while on holiday with her family in the resort of Praia da Luz. She vanished from a bedroom in a holiday apartment complex while her parents were out for dinner with friends a short walk away.
The subsequent search for the missing girl became one of the highest-profile unsolved missing person cases in the world.