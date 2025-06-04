Madeleine McCann search latest: Investigators scour abandoned farmhouse near suspect’s home in Portugal
Investigators focus on area between Praia da Luz, where she disappeared from 18 years ago, and Christian Brueckner’s former house
Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are scouring scrubland and abandoned buildings in a new search near where she was last seen in Portugal.
Investigators are focusing on an area between Praia da Luz, the holiday resort from where she disappeared 18 years ago, and one of the houses where suspect Christian Brueckner lived at the time she went missing.
Around 30 German police officers, including forensic experts, are expected to take part in the search along with Portuguese officers, with the activity due to last until Friday. Investigators are reportedly planning to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.
Madeleine was three years old when she vanished while on holiday with her family on 3 May, 2007, sparking a Europe-wide police investigation.
German national Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in the her disappearance in 2022. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.
The last search for Madeleine was carried out in May 2023, when police searched an inland reservoir in the Algarve.
Search to resume today
Searches for Madeleine McCann are to resume in Portugal on Wednesday, near where she was last seen in 2007.
On Tuesday, fresh searches for Madeleine began, as teams drained a well and cleared areas of dense vegetation near abandoned buildings in countryside a few miles from Praia da Luz.
German investigators and Portuguese police officers and firefighters took part in the searches on Tuesday, as teams used strimmers, shovels and chainsaws to clear the undergrowth and debris around an abandoned building, and drained a well using a yellow hose.
About a dozen officers focused on one abandoned building where digging was taking place, while another member of the search team cleared large rocks.
The Sun reported that investigators are also planning to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.
The search on Tuesday
Journalists were kept at a distance from the search activity taking place in Portugal as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann on Tuesday.
But some activity could be seen as German and Portuguese search teams examined an area a few miles from Praia da Luz that is largely fields and scrubland, with a few buildings.
Search teams used strimmers, pick-axes, shovels and chainsaws to clear the undergrowth and debris surrounding an abandoned structure.
Personnel were wearing safety gear such as gloves and hard hats as they worked in the dense vegetation.
Firefighters and police also used a yellow hose to drain a well next to one abandoned building.
Two locations of interest border new Madeleine McCann search area
UK ministers approved £100,000 for Madeleine McCann investigation in April
Ministers in the UK approved more than £100,000 in additional funding for Scotland Yard detectives investigating Madeleine’s disappearance in April.
The Metropolitan Police said it is aware of the current searsch operation but that British officers will not be present.