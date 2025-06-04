Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Madeleine McCann search latest: Investigators scour abandoned farmhouse near suspect’s home in Portugal

Investigators focus on area between Praia da Luz, where she disappeared from 18 years ago, and Christian Brueckner’s former house

Amy-Clare Martin
in Portugal
,Rachel Clun,Tara Cobham
Wednesday 04 June 2025 07:32 BST
New search for Madeleine McCann: Everything you need to know

Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are scouring scrubland and abandoned buildings in a new search near where she was last seen in Portugal.

Investigators are focusing on an area between Praia da Luz, the holiday resort from where she disappeared 18 years ago, and one of the houses where suspect Christian Brueckner lived at the time she went missing.

Around 30 German police officers, including forensic experts, are expected to take part in the search along with Portuguese officers, with the activity due to last until Friday. Investigators are reportedly planning to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.

Madeleine was three years old when she vanished while on holiday with her family on 3 May, 2007, sparking a Europe-wide police investigation.

German national Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in the her disappearance in 2022. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.

The last search for Madeleine was carried out in May 2023, when police searched an inland reservoir in the Algarve.

Recommended

Search to resume today

Searches for Madeleine McCann are to resume in Portugal on Wednesday, near where she was last seen in 2007.

On Tuesday, fresh searches for Madeleine began, as teams drained a well and cleared areas of dense vegetation near abandoned buildings in countryside a few miles from Praia da Luz.

German investigators and Portuguese police officers and firefighters took part in the searches on Tuesday, as teams used strimmers, shovels and chainsaws to clear the undergrowth and debris around an abandoned building, and drained a well using a yellow hose.

About a dozen officers focused on one abandoned building where digging was taking place, while another member of the search team cleared large rocks.

The Sun reported that investigators are also planning to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.

Firefighters and search teams check a well during the search on Tuesday
Firefighters and search teams check a well during the search on Tuesday (James Manning/PA Wire)
Athena Stavrou4 June 2025 07:31

The search on Tuesday

Journalists were kept at a distance from the search activity taking place in Portugal as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann on Tuesday.

But some activity could be seen as German and Portuguese search teams examined an area a few miles from Praia da Luz that is largely fields and scrubland, with a few buildings.

Search teams used strimmers, pick-axes, shovels and chainsaws to clear the undergrowth and debris surrounding an abandoned structure.

Personnel were wearing safety gear such as gloves and hard hats as they worked in the dense vegetation.

Firefighters and police also used a yellow hose to drain a well next to one abandoned building.

Tara Cobham4 June 2025 07:00

Two locations of interest border new Madeleine McCann search area

Two locations of interest border new Madeleine McCann search area

Tara Cobham4 June 2025 06:00

UK ministers approved £100,000 for Madeleine McCann investigation in April

Ministers in the UK approved more than £100,000 in additional funding for Scotland Yard detectives investigating Madeleine’s disappearance in April.

The Metropolitan Police said it is aware of the current searsch operation but that British officers will not be present.

Tara Cobham4 June 2025 05:00

Madeleine McCann’s parents mark anniversary of disappearance with heartbreaking message

Madeleine McCann’s parents mark anniversary with heartbreaking message

Tara Cobham4 June 2025 04:00

Watch: Investigators dig at abandoned farmhouse in search for Madeleine McCann

Investigators dig at abandoned farmhouse in search for Madeleine McCann
Tara Cobham4 June 2025 03:00

Where are Madeleine McCann’s family now?

Where are Madeleine McCann’s family now?

Parents refuse to give up hope and have spoken movingly about ‘new normality’ of raising twins without their missing daughter, Joe Sommerlad reports
Tara Cobham4 June 2025 02:00

In pictures: Police search scrubland and abandoned buildings on Tuesday

Portuguese and German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann carry out searches near Lagos, southern Portugal, on Tuesday
Portuguese and German police investigating the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann carry out searches near Lagos, southern Portugal, on Tuesday (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Firefighters and search teams check a well during the search on Tuesday
Firefighters and search teams check a well during the search on Tuesday (James Manning/PA Wire)
Search teams look through a derelict and abandoned property to the west of Praia De Luz, Portugal
Search teams look through a derelict and abandoned property to the west of Praia De Luz, Portugal (James Manning/PA Wire)
Tara Cobham4 June 2025 01:00

Watch: Everything you need to know about new search for Madeleine McCann

New search for Madeleine McCann: Everything you need to know
Tara Cobham4 June 2025 00:30

Mapped: Where police are looking in new major search for Madeleine McCann

Tara Cobham4 June 2025 00:00

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in