Madeleine McCann news – latest: Search of remote reservoir enters second day as police seen digging beside dam
Remote reservoir is located around 50km from Praia da Luz holiday apartment where Kate and Gerry McCann’s eldest daughter Madeleine, then aged three, disappeared in 2007
Divers searching for Madeleine McCann probe the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal for the second day as they look for the pink pyjamas the toddler was wearing when she vanished.
Investigators believe the 45-year-old killed Madeleine, then aged three, after abducting her from a holiday apartment.
The officers acting on “credible information” are seeking any fragments of clothing and old rags that could be related to her disappearance, as reported by the Daily Mail.
The reservoir is around 31 miles from Praia da Luz where Madeleine went missing in 2007. While divers scoured the water, police were seen digging beside the reservoir on Monday afternoon.
A Policia Judiciaria statement on Monday said it is co-ordinating searches in the Algarve at the request of German police and in the presence of British officers.
The development comes just 10 days after Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, issued a tribute on their Leicestershire-born daughter’s 20th birthday, telling her: “We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up.”
Madeleine McCann police cut down trees as they search suspect’s ‘little paradise’ in Portugal
Police have cut down trees and swathes of undergrowth as they continue to search Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner’s “little paradise” in Portugal.
Officers were working with strimmers and heavy machinery at the Barragem do Arade on Wednesday, around 30 miles from where Madeleine went missing in 2007.
On the second day of the latest hunt for the missing girl, the search team were this morning focusing on a valley slightly north of a secluded clearing behind trees near where three tents were put up on Monday.
The dense vegetation meant they had to use tools including chainsaws to remove trees to access the water properly.
Officers are also understood to be searching the reservoir for the pink pyjamas Madeleine was wearing when she vanished, sources close to the investigation have said.
Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has puzzled detectives for more than 15 years – but in 2020 a new potential suspect emerged. Now, police are searching a remote reservoir in Portugal’s Algarve that he used to visit in a renewed effort to shed further light on the case.
German prisoner Christian Brueckner was first named in connection with the unsolved mystery that summer, and officially named as a suspect last year. His yellow and white VW T3 Westfalia campervan was reportedly identified as having been near to the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal where the young girl went missing on May 3, 2007.
Three-year-old Madeleine disappeared from the bed of her holiday apartment while her parents and family friends dined 180 feet away. Her two-year-old twin siblings were also in the apartment she went missing from. Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann have been searching for answers ever since.
The Metropolitan Police took over the investigation, Operation Grange, in 2011 but they hit dead ends. There has not been another significant suspect in the case since 2007 until Brueckner.
All we know about Madeleine McCann suspect Brueckner and the accusations against him
German prisoner Christian Brueckner has been identified as a suspect in Madeleine’s case
Kate and Gerry McCann’s eldest daughter vanished from a Portuguese holiday resort 16 years ago but the emergence of a new suspect has brought fresh hope of answers and closure:
What happened to Madeleine McCann?
Sixteen years after Madeleine McCann vanished from the Algarve holiday apartment where she was sleeping next to her infant twin siblings, police have launched a major new search for evidence.
After laying dormant for several years since David Cameron kickstarted an ultimately fruitless Metropolitan Police inquiry in 2011, the case of the missing three-year-old was revived once more in 2020 when German prosecutors revealed a new suspect.
But three years on, 43-year-old convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner – who denies any connection to the missing youngster – is yet to be charged, as he languishes in a German prison for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman two years prior to Madeleine’s disappearance at the same resort.
How much has the Madeleine McCann investigation cost?
Cost of Madeleine McCann investigation and search
Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old girl from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve on 3 May 2007, a case still unsolved and still the subject of intense interest among the public and press.
Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website on 3 May 2023 marking the latest anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day and posting a poem, “The Contradiction” by Clare Pollard, to express their feelings.
“Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing... still very much missed,” they wrote.
“The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support- it really helps.”
Here is a reminder of the events of the case:
