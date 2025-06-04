Madeleine McCann search latest: Investigators scour abandoned farmhouse near suspect’s home in Portugal
Investigators focus on area between Praia da Luz, where she disappeared from 18 years ago, and Christian Brueckner’s former house
Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are scouring scrubland and abandoned buildings in a new search near where she was last seen in Portugal.
Investigators are focusing on an area between Praia da Luz, the holiday resort from where she disappeared 18 years ago, and one of the houses where suspect Christian Brueckner lived at the time she went missing.
Around 30 German police officers, including forensic experts, are expected to take part in the search along with Portuguese officers, with the activity due to last until Friday. Investigators are reportedly planning to use radar equipment that can scan beneath the ground.
Madeleine was three years old when she vanished while on holiday with her family on 3 May, 2007, sparking a Europe-wide police investigation.
German national Brueckner was formally identified as an official suspect in the her disappearance in 2022. Brueckner has denied any involvement and has not been charged with any crime related to the case.
The last search for Madeleine was carried out in May 2023, when police searched an inland reservoir in the Algarve.
UK ministers approved £100,000 for Madeleine McCann investigation in April
Ministers in the UK approved more than £100,000 in additional funding for Scotland Yard detectives investigating Madeleine’s disappearance in April.
The Metropolitan Police said it is aware of the current searsch operation but that British officers will not be present.
The assertion that 47-year-old Christian Brueckner could be the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann looked a little thinner when he was acquitted in October on five unrelated sexual offences – two of which involved children – following a trial that began in February 2024.
Despite the huge amount of interest around Christian Brueckner’s past, the verdicts were no great surprise. They had been anticipated since last July when the presiding Judge, Uta Inse Engemann, in the German regional court of Braunschweig had ruled that there was “no longer sufficient evidence of guilt for all of the charges”.
Brueckner, a German national, remains in jail, serving the final months of a seven-year sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in 2005 at the Ocean Club resort in Praia da Luz — the same hotel where Madeleine went missing two years later. But as he seeks early release from the 2019 sentence, police in Germany are hurrying to charge the prime suspect in the disappearance of the British toddler before he walks free from prison.
David James Smith reports:
Brueckner tells journalist he is most looking forward to steak and beer if he gets out of jail
Suspect Christian Brueckner has told a journalist that if he gets out of jail the thing he is most looking forward to is a steak with a beer.
Ulrich Oppold, a journalist from German broadcaster RTL, visited Brueckner in prison in Germany.
Brueckner refused to answer any questions relating to Madeleine after discussions with his lawyers.
He told the journalist that if he does get out of jail he will have to lie low as he is so well known.
Brueckner described himself as “bekannt wie ein bunter Hund” – which literally translated is “as well-known as a colourful dog”.
The Independent’s crime correspondent Amy-Clare Martin reports from Portugal:
Swinging pickaxes into the hardened ground and clearing piles of rocks and rubble - the dozen-or-so police officers began work on Tuesday in temperatures that reached 20C.
Gathered on a remote area of clifftop scrubland a few miles from the Portuguese resort Madeleine McCann vanished from 18 years ago, one team dug at an abandoned farmhouse under the watchful gaze of nearby journalists.
Other officers cleared undergrowth and debris around nearby buildings, while a fire crew pumped water from a disused well before appearing to use a winch to the check the site.
