Madrid police shoot and kill knife-wielding man

The man, aged around 40, died at the scene from his injuries

Joe Middleton
Friday 05 November 2021 20:59
comments
<p>Police in Villaverde operate a Covid checkpoint in September last year</p>

Police in Villaverde operate a Covid checkpoint in September last year

(REUTERS)

Spanish police shot and fatally wounded a man who attacked an officer with a large kitchen knife in a southern Madrid suburb on Friday night.

Officers were called after the man aged around 40, began threatening passersby with the knife outside a hospital in the Villaverde neighbourhood.

"The man assaulted a police officer, who was forced to shoot at him," the spokesman said. "When the assault carried on, other officers also fired shots."

The man, described as of sub-Saharan African origin and known to police, died at the scene from his injuries.

He had a record of violence against police since 2020 and apparently suffered from psychiatric problems, the spokesman added.

Recommended

Additional reporting by Reuters

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments