Madrid police shoot and kill knife-wielding man

Spanish police shot and fatally wounded a man who attacked an officer with a large kitchen knife in a southern Madrid suburb on Friday night.

Officers were called after the man aged around 40, began threatening passersby with the knife outside a hospital in the Villaverde neighbourhood.

"The man assaulted a police officer, who was forced to shoot at him," the spokesman said. "When the assault carried on, other officers also fired shots."

The man, described as of sub-Saharan African origin and known to police, died at the scene from his injuries.

He had a record of violence against police since 2020 and apparently suffered from psychiatric problems, the spokesman added.

