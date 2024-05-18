For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as protesters take to the streets of Madrid on Saturday 18 May to rally against the meeting of far-right leaders organised by Spain's Vox party ahead of the EU election.

The European elections will take place from Thursday 6 June to Sunday 9 June, with around 400 million people expected to cast their ballot.

Argentina’s president Javier Milei arrived in Spain for a three-day visit yesterday and is expected to take part in a European election campaign launch event for the Vox Party.

He is expected to speak at Madrid’s Palacio de Vistalegre on Sunday.

Mr Milei will meet with Vox leader, Santiago Abascal, who was one of the Argentine's main foreign guests in Buenos Aires when he won power and also for his inauguration as president.

Other leaders expected in the city this weekend are Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Victor Orban, as well as former French presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen.