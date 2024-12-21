German city mourns as death toll rises following market attack just days before Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The German city of Magdeburg is in a state of mourning following an attack on a busy Christmas market which killed at least five people and left hundreds more injured.

Tributes piled up on Saturday as state leaders visited the site of the attack where a driver rammed a car into crowds at around 7pm on Friday.

As a clearer picture of what happened emerged, Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed to use the full strength of the law as he called for unity across the country.

The official death toll rose throughout the day, with five people – including a nine-year-old child – confirmed dead and a further 200 injured. Mr Scholz expressed his concern for 40 of the injured, who are believed to be in a critical condition.

open image in gallery Tributes piled up as state leaders visited the site of the attack where a driver ploughed a car into crowds at around 7pm on Friday ( Reuters )

open image in gallery The official death toll rose throughout the day, with five people – including a child – confirmed dead and a further 200 injured ( AFP via Getty Images )

Minutes after the attack, the suspect was apprehended as he surrendered in the middle of the road before lying on the ground as he was taken into custody.

His motives have not yet been confirmed but he is known to be a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, who moved to Germany in 2006 and later gained refugee status in 2016.

He has been named by German media as Taleb A and has reportedly shown support for the country’s far-right Alternative for Germany party, though the party said he did not hold membership.

A Saudi source told Reuters the kingdom had warned German authorities about the suspect, who the source said had posted extremist views on his personal X account.

Interior minister Nancy Faeser told reporters on Saturday: “At this point, we can only say for sure that the perpetrator was evidently Islamophobic – we can confirm that. Everything else is a matter for further investigation and we have to wait.”

open image in gallery The Christmas market in Magdeburg has remained closed since the attack ( DPA/Zentralbild )

open image in gallery The street where the suspect is believed to have lived in Bernburg, south of Magdeburg ( Reuters )

He worked as a psychiatric doctor in the nearby town of Bernburg, with his workplace issuing a statement describing their shock at the attack.

Posting on Instagram, the Salus-Fachklinikum Bernburg clinic said it was “shocked to learn that the alleged perpetrator worked as a specialist doctor in our enforcement in Bernburg”.

It added that the suspect had been employed there as a psychiatric specialist since March 2020, but he had not been working since October due to illness and holiday.

Members of the Magdeburg community gathered to pay tribute to the victims at a nearby church on Saturday, with locals and politicians laying flowers, lighting candles and leaving teddy bears.

open image in gallery Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Saxony-Anhalt’s governor Reiner Haseloff who addressed reporters together at the market on Saturday morning ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery A memorial service will be held in the city on Saturday night at 7pm local time ( AP )

A memorial service will be held in the city on Saturday night at 7pm local time.

Among those expected to be present are Mr Scholz and Saxony-Anhalt’s governor Reiner Haseloff, who addressed reporters together at the market on Saturday morning.

Mr Haseloff said it was “astonishing” and “unimaginable” that “something like this could happen in Germany”, as he thanked emergency services workers.

Mr Scholz went on to pledge government support for those who needed it as he condemned the attack as “barbaric”.

Calling for unity, he added: “We should not allow those who wish to sow hate to do so.”

Andrea Reis, who had been at the market on Friday, returned on Saturday with her daughter Julia to place a candle by the church overlooking the site. She said that had it not been for a matter of moments, they may have been in the car’s path.

“I said, ‘Let’s go and get a sausage,’ but my daughter said, ‘No let’s keep walking around.’ If we’d stayed where we were we’d have been in the car’s path,” she said.

Tears ran down her face as she described the scene. “Children screaming, crying for mama. You can’t forget that,” she said.