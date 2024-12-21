Eyewitness footage from a nearby building shows police swarming an individual and arresting them, after a car was driven into a busy Christmas market in eastern Germany.

At least four have died, including a toddler, following the attack around 7PM on Friday (20 September).

Local reports now put the number of injured to at least 200.

Police have arrested a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, identified by German media as ‘Taleb A’.

World leaders have condemned the attack, with prime minister Keir Starmer saying he was “horrified” by the incident.