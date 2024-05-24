Majorca restaurant collapse kills at least four and leaves others trapped – live updates
The identities of the victims have not been revealed yet
At least four people have died and 27 were injured when a building collapsed at a beach resort in Majorca on Thursday night.
Firefighters and rescue teams are at the scene of the Medusa Beach Club, a popular tourist restaurant, where others were feared trapped under the rubble after the collapse.
According to IB3, the Balearic Islands’ public television, a terrace where people were dancing fell onto the floor below around 8.30pm yesterday.
A local police spokesperson was quoted as saying by Spanish radio station RNE: “The terrace has come down, probably due to excessive weight.”
Rescue efforts to reach the victims reportedly continued throughout the night. Local police urged people to stay back and keep noise levels low to help rescue workers hear any sounds from survivors trapped under the rubble.
The death toll could rise, while the authorities have not specified the nationalities of the victims.
“A very loud sound was heard. There were people eating, people upstairs … the top floor fell,” a local named Raul was quoted as saying by CadenaSER.
One victim of Majorca building collapse identified
One of the people who died in the building collapse in Majorca yesterday has been identified by police.
Abdoulaye Diop worked as a doorman in Playa de Palma and was named as one of the victims by Majorca Daily Bulletin.
It also reported that two of the four victims were tourists.
President of Balearic Islands sends message to victims’ families
Marga Prohens, president of the Balearic Islands, said she was “shocked” to hear of the Majorca building collapse yesterday.
“All my affection and warmth to the families of the four people who lost their lives in this tragic incident and wishing the recovery of all the injured,” she said.
Meanwhile, psychologists were also called to the scene to help those suffering from the trauma of the collapse.
Eyewitness remembers moment the collapse led to ‘screams, wailing and crying’
Santiago Aranda, a resident who was walking his dog at the time of the building collapse in Majorca, was quoted as saying by La Linterna: “I don’t have words to describe it. It was an explosion, and we were in the street opposite.”
He said “some ran in the opposite direction and others towards the dust” after the collapse.
Mr Aranda said he stayed to help “get people out” amid “screams, wailing and crying”.
In Pictures: Majorca beach club collapse
Prime minister sends condolences to victims' families
After the Majorca building collapse killed four and injured 27, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on X: “I am closely following the consequences of the terrible collapse that occurred on the beach of Palma.”
Mr Sanchez said he had spoken to local and regional authorities, adding the government is ready to help “with all the means and troops that are necessary”.
“I want to send my condolences to the families of the deceased and my wish for a speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.
Four dead and 27 injured after beach club collapses in Majorca
A two-storey building collapsed on the beach in Palma killing at least four people and injuring 27 others in a tourism hot spot.
Firefighters rushed to the scene with at least ten feared trapped in the wreckage of the Medusa Beach Club - a restaurant popular with foreign tourists.
Full story here:
Four dead and 27 injured after beach club collapses in Majorca
There were people dancing on a terrace at the Medusa Beach Club in Palma when it collapsed trapping other revellers
