At least four people have died and 27 were injured when a building collapsed at a beach resort in Majorca on Thursday night.

Firefighters and rescue teams are at the scene of the Medusa Beach Club, a popular tourist restaurant, where others were feared trapped under the rubble after the collapse.

According to IB3, the Balearic Islands’ public television, a terrace where people were dancing fell onto the floor below around 8.30pm yesterday.

A local police spokesperson was quoted as saying by Spanish radio station RNE: “The terrace has come down, probably due to excessive weight.”

Rescue efforts to reach the victims reportedly continued throughout the night. Local police urged people to stay back and keep noise levels low to help rescue workers hear any sounds from survivors trapped under the rubble.

The death toll could rise, while the authorities have not specified the nationalities of the victims.

“A very loud sound was heard. There were people eating, people upstairs … the top floor fell,” a local named Raul was quoted as saying by CadenaSER.