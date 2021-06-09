Suspect who filmed Macron being slapped had copy of Mein Kampf at home

Police have found a copy of Mein Kampf and firearms at the home of one of the two men arrested after President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face.

Arthur C. was taken into custody on suspicion of having filmed the moment another man, Damien Tarel, allegedly hit Mr Macron on Tuesday.

The incident took place as the president greeted a crowd in Tain l’Hermitage, a town in southeast France, as he tried to reconnect with voters ahead of next year’s presidential election campaign.

Footage from the scene shows a man in a green T-shirt and glasses shout “Down with Macronia” in French before slapping Mr Macron. He was quickly tackled by the president’s security personnel.

According to French news channel BFMTV, police discovered weapons and a copy of Adolf Hitler’s text in Mr C.’s house.

Both Mr C. and Mr Tarel have been arrested and remain in custody.

Mr Tarel, 28, had no previous criminal record, according to two sources familiar with the investigation, and ran a club for enthusiasts of medieval swordmanship.

He is now under investigation for assault against a public official, the local prosecutor said. The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a €45,000 (£38,800) fine.

The suspect managed a local club focused on the practice of historical European martial arts, including traditional swordsmanship, and had founded a board game club.

He also followed far-right and monarchist groups on social media, according to reports in French media.

The president said he had not feared for his safety, and continued shaking hands with members of the public after he was struck.

“I’m always going to meet people,” Mr Macron told reporters on Tuesday evening, as he was greeting a crowd in the nearby city of Valence. “Some people express anger, sometimes disarray ... that’s legitimate anger, and we will continue to respond. Stupidity and violence, no, not in democracy.”

It is not the first time the French president has been targeted. In 2016, trade unionists threw eggs at him over the government’s planned labour reforms when he was economy minister.