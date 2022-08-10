Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Russian security services raid former state TV journalist’s house over Ukraine war criticism

Former Channel One producer faces 15 years in prison for her anti-war campaigning

Rory Sullivan
Wednesday 10 August 2022 16:40
Comments
Russian TV producer protest: Marina Ovsyannikova called 'a spy' by Russian TV station

The home of a former Russian state TV journalist was raided by the authorities on Wednesday over her criticism of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, her lawyer has said.

Marina Ovsyannikova, who worked until March as a producer for the Kremlin-funded Channel One, is currently facing criminal charges for her opposition to the war, according to her representative Dmitry Zakhvatov.

If she is convicted under a new law which criminalises speaking out against Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, the 44-year-old could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Mr Zakhvatov told the independent news website Meduza that he believes the case is connected to a protest Ms Ovsyannikova staged last month, in which she carried a sign calling Putin a “killer” and his troops “fascists”.

Recommended

She first made international headlines when she interrupted an evening news broadcast on 14 March, holding a poster which read “stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here”.

Ms Ovsyannikova initially fled to Germany, before returning to Russia so that she could fight a parental custody battle.

The journalist received a 30,000 roubles (£400) fine for her first public protest, and has subsequently received further penalties for her anti-war campaigning.

The mother-of-two was recently given a 40,000-rouble (£533) fine for a social media post about the Russian army, Mr Zakhvatov said.

“I go to the courts like I go to work,” Ms Ovsyannikova said earlier this week.

“I could not express my gratitude to Putin on behalf of 30 million Russians who live in the 21st century without sewers and warm toilets,” she added.

The legal aid group Net Freedom estimates that there are currently 79 criminal cases like Mr Ovsyannikova’s going through the Russian courts.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in