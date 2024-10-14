Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she hasn’t committed the “slightest” wrongdoing as she took the stand in a major trial which could derail her political aspirations.

Le Pen and her National Rally party are accused of the embezzlement of European Parliament funds to pay Brussels-hired staff for work that was unrelated to their business in the EU, banned under the union’s regulations.

The nine-week trial began at the end of September, and Le Pen is facing questions from the judges until Wednesday.

It could be career-defining for Le Pen, who is expected to be a strong contender for France’s next presidential election in 2027, when president Emmanuel Macron is set to face a difficult time with the electorate after the 2024 French legislative elections saw his Ensemble alliance collapse in favour of leftist and right-wing political factions.

But a guilty verdict for Le Pen could lead to a possible fine, prison sentence and ban from public office, in what would be a major shakeup to the French political landscape.

Le Pen arrives at a Paris court house for the trial ( AFP via Getty Images )

Le Pen was self-confident and spoke loudly in court, according to the Associated Press. She said: "I’m telling you very clearly: I absolutely don’t feel I have committed the slightest irregularity, the slightest illegal move."

She stands trial with 25 of her National Rally party’s top officials for alleged breaches of EU regulations between 2004 and 2016, when the party was called the National Front.

Le Pen will answer questions relating to the alleged use of EU money to pay for her chief of staff, bodyguard and two party aides.

She used the court to lay out her vision for what the role of an MEP was, thereby justifying the use of aides for various activities, including political missions related to the party.

Le Pen argued that an MEP’s role extends beyond voting on EU regulations, and in fact involves promoting their views at a national level, meeting with voters, defining a strategy with other officials within a party, attending major events and speaking in the media.

She told the court: "The aide works for his MEP and (therefore) can work for his MEP for the benefit of the party.”

In her argument, Le Pen made comparisons with France’s lower houses of parliament. She said: "The National Assembly is very clear: it considers the political activity is fully part of the lawmaker’s mandate. I believe it’s a mistake from the European parliament not to perceive it this way.”

Le Pen and her fellow defendants could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of almost up to 1 million euros each if they are found guilty of embezzlement.

Perhaps most daunting for Le Pen, a guilty verdict could seriously dent her bid to take the ELysee, after having been the runner up in the two previous presidential elections in 2017 and 2022.

Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie, was also investigated and accused of similar breaches, but judges deemed the 96-year-old too frail to stand.

The trial is set to last until Nov. 27.